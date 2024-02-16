Stretching Boundaries: Global Elastic Laminates Market Set to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028, Growing at 5.4% CAGR from 2022

The global elastic laminates market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2022 and 2028. By the year 2028, this market is expected to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 8.4 billion.

Elastic laminates play a pivotal role in various industries, including diaper manufacturing, adult incontinence products, and feminine care products. These laminates are prized for their excellent stretch properties, enabling manufacturers to incorporate comfort and stretchability into their hygiene products. As a result, they are instrumental in enhancing the performance and user experience of such products.

Despite the bright prospects, the elastic laminates market faces challenges related to environmental factors such as humidity and temperature variations within hygiene products. These factors can potentially hinder the market’s growth.

Innovation and advancements are driving the market forward, with the introduction of breathable films, non-woven webs, and sustainable materials in elastic laminates. Notable developments in the industry, such as Nitto Denko Corporation’s acquisition of Mondi Group’s personal care components business, highlight the ongoing evolution within the elastic laminates sector.

Business Growth Opportunities:

E-commerce Expansion: Embrace and optimize online sales channels to reach a broader customer base, tapping into the growing trend of online shopping. Global Market Penetration: Explore and enter new international markets to diversify revenue streams and capitalize on untapped customer segments. Product Diversification: Expand product offerings or introduce complementary services to cater to evolving customer needs and preferences. Technology Integration: Invest in advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, or automation to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the market. Sustainability Initiatives: Implement eco-friendly practices and products to align with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Trends in the Elastic Laminates Industry:

Bio-based Materials: A growing preference for environmentally friendly products is driving the adoption of elastic laminates made from bio-based materials, reducing the environmental impact of the manufacturing process. Smart Textiles Integration: The incorporation of smart textiles in elastic laminates, including sensors or conductive elements, is on the rise, offering innovative solutions for industries like healthcare and sports. Customization and Personalization: Increasing demand for customized products is pushing manufacturers to offer elastic laminates with various design options, colors, and features tailored to individual preferences. Focus on Lightweight and Thin Solutions: Industries like automotive and aerospace are leaning towards elastic laminates that are lightweight and thin, contributing to fuel efficiency and overall product performance. Medical and Hygiene Applications: The healthcare and hygiene sectors are witnessing a surge in demand for elastic laminates due to their use in medical garments, diapers, and other hygiene products, driven by an aging population and increased health awareness.

The list of Key Players Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market are:

Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc.

Pantex International S.p.A.

Neos Italia Srl

Mondi Group plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp

Tredegar Corporation

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Aplix S.A.

Competitive Landscape

Elastic laminates are being used in diapers in adhesive closure systems such as frontal tapes and elastic mechanical tapes.

Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co. KG offers elastic laminates for application in baby diapers such as for frontal tapes, elastic mechanical tapes, and elastic side panels.

Procter & Gamble introduced new and improved Pampers Cruisers Diapers with extra absorb channels, which enable babies to stay drier, and the diaper does not sag like ordinary diapers.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. increased the production of polypropylene-based netting and non-woven products.

Key Segments Covered:

By Material Type:

Ethylene-based Elastomers

Propylene-based Elastomers

Styrene-block Copolymers

Others (PET-based)

By Structure:

Elastic Strand Based

Elastic Film Based

Elastic Netting based

Elastic Nonwovens Based

By Application:

Medical

Hygiene

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

