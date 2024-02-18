Simplifying Conjugate Analysis with Amerigo Scientific’s Biotinylation Reagents

New York, United States, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, announced the launch of a wide range of biotinylation reagents. These revolutionary reagents aim to provide accurate protein conjugation and labeling as well as simplify conjugate analysis in various life science research fields.

As one of the most widely used bioconjugation techniques, biotinylation can covalently attach a biotin tag to a protein, nucleic acid, or other molecule for high-affinity binding with streptavidin reagents. To meet the marketing needs for high-quality biotinylation reagents, Amerigo Scientific provides various biotinylation reagents for targeting specific functional groups or residues, such as primary amines, azides, sulfhydryls, carboxyls, and carbohydrates.

Amerigo Scientific also offers biotinylation reagents that combine biotin with single-molecular weight, discrete PEG linkers, and the reactive groups of these molecules allow many different types of conjugation reactions. Moreover, these water-soluble biotinylation products do not cause aggregation and precipitation of conjugates that often occur when hydrophobic biotinylated compounds are used. Since the dPEG products contain a single chain length and molecular weight of PEG, unlike conventional PEG products, analyses of the resulting conjugates are greatly simplified.

As a part of the biotinylation family, Biotin-dPEG®7-azide is designed for azide-alkyne click chemistry reactions. Pull-down assays, affinity purification, plate-type assays such as ELISA, and supramolecular construction can all incorporate Biotin-dPEG®7-azide. Importantly, researchers using this product do not have to analyze a variety of PEG chain lengths and molecular weights. Instead, the well-defined dPEG® product will yield predictable, identifiable conjugates.

In addition to Biotin-dPEG®-azide products, Amerigo Scientific provides several DBCO-functionalized dPEG® products as SPAAC partners for click dPEG® biotinylation reagents, allowing researchers to choose the most suitable option for their specific applications. All reagents are rigorously tested for quality and compatibility to ensure consistent and reproducible results.

