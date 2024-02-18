Revvo Is Revolutionizing Fleet Management

San Mateo, CA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Revvo is pleased to announce that they are revolutionizing fleet management with AI-powered software streamlining operations. Trucking companies can seamlessly integrate AI into their fleet management strategies to boost their bottom line and reduce transportation issues.

Revvo developed their AI-powered TireIQ software using more than 200 million miles of trained data to enable intelligent decision-making. When transportation companies use this revolutionary software, they can eliminate the hassle of manual processes, automating critical operational decisions that reduce downtime, increase safety, and minimize costs. Companies can expect to reduce grounded vehicles by as much as 90 percent and increase tire lifespan by about 10 percent. They will also experience improved fuel economy for the fleet and strengthen maintenance time to keep vehicles on the road more often.

Revvo TireIQ software is ideal for various industries, including light-duty and DSPs, medium-duty, solid waste, and heavy-duty vehicles. Their tire management solution eliminates much of the guesswork often used to determine when to change vehicle tires and when to maintain them. With AI-powered technology and billions of data points, the software eliminates the hassle while improving safety and uptime on the road.

Anyone interested in learning about this fleet management software solution can find out more by visiting the Revvo website.

About Revvo: Revvo is a technology company dedicated to streamlining transportation operations. They specialize in fleet management solutions that help companies improve their operations and keep their vehicles safe on the road with minimal downtime. The company offers solutions for various commercial vehicles, from semi-trucks to rental cars, helping transportation companies maintain their fleets with automated processes.

Company: Revvo

Email address: hello@revvo.ai