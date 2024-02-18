Southern Stairlifts Continually Raises The Standards In Home Mobility Solutions

Charleston, SC, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Southern Stairlifts, the leading name in South Carolina in handling stairlift installations, has announced a raft of new services for those facing mobility issues around the home.

The company is extending its comprehensive package of solutions by adding a range of new services, including stairlift maintenance, repair, and rentals. The aim is to work closer with clients requiring a one-stop-shop approach to their stair lift requirements.

Southern Stairlifts, the Charleston-based stairlift dealer and installation company, has been serving the community for more than two decades, helping those with mobility issues by offering home access solutions designed to keep them or loved ones safe in the homes they love. They offer a wide selection of stairlifts, including the acorn stairlift and used stairlifts for sale.

The majority of older people suffer from joint issues and knee issues as they get older, and they have to go through a lot of pain for physical movement. When you add going up or down the stairs to their daily routine, it will not only make everything more difficult for them, but they will also have to suffer a lot of pain just to travel from one level to another.

Moreover, you should also know that tripping hazards are among the most common issues for senior citizens and kids. They can slip and fall on the stairs, easily break their bones, get paralyzed, and suffer long-term consequences.

One of the best ways to tackle all these issues is to install a chair lift in your home and offer them heightened mobility access with the help of an electric stairlift. This way, they will not have to climb up physically and down the stairs every day, and they can simply sit on a chair, press a button, and get to their desired level.

They can also get down using the same chair lift without incurring or inviting any serious consequences or dangerous hazards.

“Our solutions serve as the perfect addition for senior citizens and physically challenged family members,” said a company spokesperson. “A stairlift is among the safest ways to roam around your house and go from one level to another. It also means that it prolongs or, they regain, their independence around the home.”

Clients have been highly impressed by the services offered by Southern Stairlifts. Madeline Thompson commented: “These people are easy to work with, reasonable, and punctual. The day they completed our stairlift setup, everything changed for my mom. Their services are top-notch, and I strongly suggest using them. Everyone on the team is fantastic.”

For a free consultation with Southern Stairlifts, contact 843-735-1372 or visit https://southernstairlifts.com/charleston/ to learn more about their services.