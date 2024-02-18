Golden Heart Photography Set To Capture Treasured Memories From New Studio

Flemington, NJ, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Leading New Jersey photographer Anne Haug is excited to announce the grand opening of her new studio.

The owner of Golden Heart Photography has opened the studio at 100 Hart Blvd, Suite B, in Flemington, where she will continue to offer photography capturing treasured memories for maternity, newborn and families.

For a limited-time, clients can take advantage of a 10% discount off creative fees for sessions booked at the studio by referencing the grand opening.

Golden Heart’s new studio enables her to better serve the communities of Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren and Mercer County in Central New Jersey and Bucks County in Pennsylvania.

The new location allows Anne the opportunity to provide sessions that are not weather-dependent and provides for light and airy lifestyle sessions to be done. Clients don’t need to worry about their home being picture-perfect and all hair and makeup can be done at the studio before the session starts.

The studio will be available for maternity, lifestyle-newborn, milestone/cake smash, and family sessions. The studio provides ample parking, has an extensive client wardrobe for all moms, and a cozy spot for client’s in-person consultations and gallery viewings.

Anne picked up photography at a very young age, but it wasn’t until later in life, after the loss of her grandparents that she decided to change direction and focus on encompassing her grandparents’ philosophy of finding joy above anything else .

As a result, she changed her major from Marine Biology and began to study Photography at Drexel University in Philadelphia with a second major in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.

In 2010, Golden Heart Photography was born, and after photographing over 420 weddings, she decided to pivot into documenting motherhood and families and hasn’t looked back.

She said: “I wholeheartedly believe the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” holds true. I treasure the moments I capture for my clients. Although chaotic, I also make sure we have photographs with our family as well.”

And her clients agree. Sara and Eric commented: “We had a great experience with Anne. She was so great with my toddlers; patient, fun, interactive. She managed to capture adorable photos of them despite their sass and not wanting to cooperate in the heat! Not only did the pictures turn out amazing, but she had the gallery edited and completed very quickly! I highly recommend Anne for any of your family’s photography needs.”

To book a consultation or learn more, call Golden Heart Photography at 908-752-8697 or visit https://goldenheartphotography.com/.