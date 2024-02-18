MRS-CMC’s Michael Wojnowski to Receive Emerging Leader Award from Maritime Association of SC

Charleston, SC, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Michael Wojnowski, Director of Carolinas Operations at Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC), has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Emerging Leader Award by the Maritime Association of South Carolina (MASC).

This prestigious award will be presented during the 98th annual Meeting and Gala on February 9th. The Emerging Leader award recognizes an individual who have not only made outstanding contributions to the maritime community but have also demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities within their organization and the wider community.

“Michael has demonstrated excellent managerial capabilities, innovative thinking, and a strong commitment to driving the company’s growth, expanding the customer base, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the global supply chain. His unwavering dedication and professionalism have instilled best practices throughout the organization,” said Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer of CMC-ITI-CSC, the parent company of MRS-CMC.

Mr. Wojnowski began his career at MRS-CMC in 2012 as a yard sweeper, where he gained extensive expertise in intermodal equipment repair and maintenance. As a notable achievement, he was appointed as the youngest Director at MRS-CMC in 2019, showcasing his commitment towards professional growth, efficient communications skills, and fostering collaboration while prioritizing a safe work environment.

Today, with over a decade of experience, Mr. Wojnowski currently oversees 12 locations in North and South Carolina for MRS-CMC. He was instrumental in the establishment of over half of these locations – recruiting staff, identifying equipment needs, and planning for efficient workflow. As a result, MRS-CMC has experienced continual success in customer satisfaction and operational excellence under his expert guidance.

For nearly a century, the MASC has been dedicated to promoting and protecting the interests of maritime commerce across South Carolina, organizing this event to recognize noteworthy individuals in the industry. By bringing together members of the maritime and logistics supply chain community, the event aims to celebrate their achievements.