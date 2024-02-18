Meffert Software becomes part of EmmySoft

Düsseldorf, Germany, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — EmmySoft GmbH: Following its first successful financing round, EmmySoft GmbH continues to grow: at the end of December 2023, the software start-up founded in 2021 acquired Meffert Software GmbH & Co. KG from Wiesbaden. Through the merger, EmmySoft is connecting several hundred HR consulting companies that already rely on Meffert software. Within this framework, the affiliated companies benefit from innovative added value.

“EmmySoft’s tools will add many new possibilities to Meffert’s services: Market insights, comprehensive networking including unique collaboration, AI functions for matching including predictive analytics and well-founded decision support as well as automated formulation of texts are all possible,” explains Christian Rampelt, Co-founder and Co-CEO of EmmySoft.

“We have been working intensively on optimizing recruiting processes for decades. With the EmmySoft solution, we are further expanding our pioneering role,” says Managing Director Christoph Meffert. Managing Director Patricia Meffert adds: “It was important for us to remain as a brand and independent partner – and to create profound, innovative added value for our customers via EmmySoft.”

Just recently, co-founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz won over investors Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG, the family office of Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG, as well as other well-known entrepreneurs with market experience and received an investment sum of over 4.5 million euros.

As an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Meffert already has several thousand active users. EmmySoft’s software suite, designed as an interface between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, enables access to real-time information and communication as well as GDPR-compliant recruiting analyses via a portal. Instead of just providing pure hard skills information, the evaluation solution also records the personality of applicants including soft skills. AI matches facilitate data-based statements and recommendations for suitable positions. For companies and headhunters who use ATS in the recruitment process, this results in optimal placements of vacancies with truly fitting candidates. Applicants, in turn, receive specific offers that fully match their skills.

“I have a long-standing relationship with Meffert since 2008. The successful company has over 30 years of experience in IT-supported recruiting,” explains Christian Rampelt. Nils Effertz adds: “Our ideas and strategic goal, to promote networking between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, seemed to fit perfectly. We needed to exploit the joint potential and the mutually beneficial corporate merger was a logical consequence. We are proud to welcome the company as part of EmmySoft.”

The two CEOs of EmmySoft have over two decades of experience in recruiting and the software industry, both in Germany and the USA. After its foundation, the start-up took over the Swiss company Softfactors AG just one year later. With its innovative go-to-market strategy, the acquisition of Meffert is the starting signal for further expansion together with business partners.

About EmmySoft

EmmySoft GmbH is a start-up company from Düsseldorf founded in 2021. The focus is on software for optimizing recruiting processes. The company has developed its own innovative SaaS solution for this purpose. The solution can build on existing ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) via an interface, without rip-and-replace. It transforms the entire recruiting process for applicants, employers and headhunters and offers a new kind of transparency. It provides comprehensive networking, AI-based evaluation of hard and soft skills, predictive analytics and well-founded decision support for hiring managers. With this technology, EmmySoft covers the white spots in recruiting in order to bring together suitable potential across national borders and job advertisements. Using the EmmySoft solution significantly shortens application phases for employers and employees, allowing companies to fill vacancies in a much more future-oriented manner. The two founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz have over 30 years of combined experience in the headhunting and recruiting segments as well as software technologies.

About Meffert Software GmbH & Co. KG

As a manufacturer of e-recruiting solutions, Meffert can look back on 30 years of experience. The company has been developing recruiting software solutions for personnel consultancies, headhunters and corporate HR departments since 1994. The team is intensively involved in optimizing recruiting processes and already has several thousand active users. Outstanding features include the software’s individual customization options, interaction with Microsoft Office, and hybrid software tools for working on mobile devices with a browser or with a Windows application. Meffert’s solutions are available both as Software as a Service (SaaS) in the cloud and on premise.

For further information: www.meffert.de