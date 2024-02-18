Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota Offers Advanced Surgery Services for Pets

University Park, FL, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota (VSC) is pleased to offer advanced surgery services for pets. The University Park veterinary clinic proudly serves pet owners throughout the area, including Sarasota, Bradenton, and Venice. The hospital features a fear-free design, helping their four-legged patients feel comfortable and less stressed during their treatments.

At VSC, the dedicated staff is committed to providing the highest level of client services and compassionate care to all clients and patients. Working with primary veterinarians, VSC ensures that pets receive the most comprehensive care.

VSC offers many advanced surgery services, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and oncologic surgery. Their orthopedic veterinary surgeons are experienced in various orthopedic surgical procedures, while their team of experts is proficient in general surgical procedures to address a wide range of medical conditions. In addition to surgeries, their team is available for cardiology services, rehabilitation and sports medicine, advanced imaging, endoscopic procedures, and regenerative medicine.

To learn more about the advanced surgery services, visit the Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota website or call 941-893-1500.

About Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota : Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota is a state-of-the-art veterinary specialty hospital in University Park. The animal hospital specializes in surgery, rehabilitation, and advanced imaging for small animals. VSC is committed to providing the highest level of client services and compassionate care to pets. They aim to help owners keep their pets happy and healthy with superior care.

