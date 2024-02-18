Bluebird Solar Unveils M10 Half Cut PV Modules with Industry Leading 30 Years Warranty

New Delhi, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar Pvt Ltd, a leading solar panel manufacturer, has taken a significant step in contributing to the nation’s green energy transition by launching its latest M10 series of products. The new product range includes four premium quality mono-facial and bifacial half-cut solar PV modules, boasting capacities ranging from 400W to 550W. Bluebird Solar’s M10 series sets a new standard in the solar industry with a groundbreaking first-in-its-class 30-year linear performance warranty.

The advanced M10 series modules are available in versatile cell configurations, catering to diverse energy needs from 108 cells to 144 cells. These panels feature cutting-edge M10 cell technology, ensuring enhanced efficiency and performance. With options available in both mono-facial and bi-facial categories, including Glass-glass and glass-transparent back sheet for Bi-Facial, Bluebird Solar’s M10 series is designed to meet a wide range of applications and requirements.

Bluebird Solar Pvt Ltd’s CEO, Rohit Tikku, stated, “The primary goal of Bluebird Solar has always been to foster a smooth transition towards clean energy, and our new range of M10 products will further catapult our endeavor. This will significantly contribute towards our target of achieving 2 GW expansion by FY2025 and, in the long term, help the country meet its renewable energy targets.”

Bluebird Solar boasts a 400MW fully automated manufacturing unit spread across 5 acres of land, equipped with cutting-edge robotics technology for the production of super-efficient solar PV modules. The company uses top-tier raw materials to guarantee high and unparalleled performance in its solar panels. With a scalable manufacturing line, Bluebird is currently manufacturing 10BB modules and has the capability to expand to produce 20BB PV Modules in the future. All Bluebird solar panels undergo 2EL testing to ensure microcrack-free PV modules, ensuring the highest standards of quality and durability.

As Bluebird Solar continues to lead the way in technological innovation, the M10 series represents a commitment to manufacturing high-quality and high-efficiency products, contributing to a sustainable and cleaner energy future.

For further information, please contact:

Shweta Pokhriyal

Public Relations Manager Bluebird Solar

Phone: +91-011-47052209

WhatsApp:+91-8076926001

Email: info@bluebirdsolar.com

Website: https://bluebirdsolar.com