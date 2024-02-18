DJ dee event at canterbury league club

DJ Dee Wolf to Bring Musical Mastery to Canterbury League Club’s Bartega

Canterbury, Australia, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Prepare for a night of rhythm, beats, and musical enchantment as Canterbury League Club presents the highly acclaimed DJ Dee Wolf on Friday, 2nd February at 8 pm at the Bartega venue.

About DJ Dee Wolf:

DJ Dee Wolf stands as a seasoned DJ whose illustrious career has left an indelible mark on audiences in clubs, pubs, festivals, and special events. Known for his passion for music, DJ Dee skillfully curates unforgettable sets, specializing in R&B, Soul, Reggae, and Funk genres. His journey in the music industry serves as an ode to timeless tunes and creating memorable experiences for music enthusiasts.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 2nd February

Time: 8:00 pm

Location: Bartega , Canterbury League Club

DJ Dee’s ability to blend genres seamlessly and take audiences on a musical journey sets him apart as a maestro of the turntables. This event promises to deliver an experience where every beat resonates with the soul.

Why Attend:

Witness DJ Dee Wolf’s mastery in mixing R&B, Soul, Reggae, and Funk

Immerse yourself in a night of unforgettable tunes and energetic vibes

Revel in the dynamic atmosphere of Canterbury League Club’s Bartega venue

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.