ezLocator® to Enhance Golf Course Management with Toro® IntelliDash® Integration

Dallas, TX, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — ezLocator is pleased to announce their strategic collaboration to integrate ezLocator’s Green Management and Automated Hole Solution into the Toro IntelliDash golf course management dashboard. This integration will revolutionize golf course management by offering a single home for all kinds of golf course management information.

The integration of ezLocator with IntelliDash marks a significant milestone in the golf course industry. By combining Toro’s expertise in golf course irrigation and equipment and ezLocator’s Green Management Solution, golf course managers and superintendents will now have access to an unparalleled toolset to access course maintenance and operations information.

IntelliDash, Toro’s innovative management dashboard, provides real-time insights and data analytics on a single platform for at-a-glance course intelligence. This seamless integration establishes a unified experience, initiated with a convenient single sign-on. This partnership optimizes pin placements on greens, directly enhancing golfer satisfaction and the overall health and quality of the green. The result is a streamlined golf course management solution that sets a new standard for operational excellence and customer experience.

“We are excited to partner with ezLocator,” says Norma Frotton, marketing product manager for Toro. “Seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, like ezLocator into the IntelliDash platform, helps to empower course managers to make their jobs easier, and gives them an even more valuable tool to help manage the course with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.”

“The collaboration between ezLocator and Toro Intellidash is driven by a commitment to deliver a superior product, unmatched service, and an overall better solution for our customers. By combining our strengths, we provide golf course managers with a powerful toolset to meet and exceed expectations.

Our partnership represents more than just a technological advancement; it promises continuous innovation and an unwavering dedication to delivering excellence,” says Jon Schultz, ezLocator, CEO. “Together, we’re not just changing the game; we’re redefining the future of golf course management.”

The IntelliDash and ezLocator integration is expected to be available to golf courses starting February 2024. For more information about Toro and IntelliDash, visit toro.com/intellidash. To learn more about ezLocator, visit www.ezlocator.com

About ezLocator

ezLocator is the market leader in providing turf health, traffic dispersion, and hole location management solutions. First introduced in 2009 and is now utilized in hundreds of the country’s finest clubs and the most premier clubs in Europe, Canada, Australia and South Africa. ezLocator’s patented solution (US and European Grant) delivers a simplified system helping agronomists and superintendents manage their greens with more efficiency and unrivaled accuracy while increasing the number of hole locations and the variety of holes available for selection. For more information, visit https://www.ezlocator.com

About Toro

Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, and irrigation systems. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Toro strives to deliver industry-leading products that promote water conservation, energy efficiency, and superior turf health. For more information, please visit https://www.toro.com.