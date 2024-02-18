The Elvis Years: The Story of the King Comes to London’s Dominion Theatre

London, UK, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Elvis Years, the UK’s premier Elvis theatre production, is coming to London’s Dominion Theatre for two special performances on February 18 and June 30, 2024. The show, which celebrates the life and legacy of Elvis Presley, features original West End lead Mario Kombou, an all-star band, and award-winning singers.

The Elvis Years is an outstanding musical production that brings to the stage the incredible and compelling story of the ‘king of rock and roll’. The show covers all the stages of Elvis’s career, from the early Sun Records hits to the majestic Las Vegas performances, via the army years, the Hollywood movies, and the stunning 68 TV special.

The show is packed with over 50 of Elvis’s greatest hits, including Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Blue Suede Shoes, Suspicious Minds, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and many more. The show also features authentic costumes, instruments, and multimedia projections that recreate the atmosphere and excitement of Elvis’s live shows.

The Elvis Years has been touring the UK and beyond for over 20 years, receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The show has also been endorsed by some of Elvis’s original musicians and collaborators, such as DJ Fontana, Scotty Moore, and the Jordanaires.

Mario Kombou, who plays Elvis in the show, is widely regarded as one of the best and with Elvis Years Tickets tribute artists in the world. He has been performing as Elvis since he was 15 years old, and has won numerous awards and accolades for his portrayal of the king. He has also appeared in the West End production of Jailhouse Rock, and has performed for celebrities such as Madonna, David Beckham, and Tom Jones.

The Elvis Years is a must-see show for all Elvis fans and music lovers. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the magic and the music of the king of rock and roll at London’s Dominion Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Dominion Theatre and Leicester Square Box Office.

For more information, visit The Elvis Years or follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.