Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers the Mother Teresa Program

Lafayette, California, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, a pillar of compassion and faith in our community, proudly offers the Mother Teresa Program. This program underscores their commitment to giving back to the community by providing sacred and dignified funeral, cremation, and cemetery services to individuals facing financial constraints.

As a charitable organization under the auspices of the Diocese, Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center views its mission as a solemn responsibility guided by the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church. The Mother Teresa Program, inspired by the corporal work of mercy to bury the dead, transcends religious boundaries, extending funeral and cemetery assistance to families in need, irrespective of their faith. No family is turned away, embodying the belief that love begins at home, echoing the philosophy of Mother Teresa.

Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center offers two levels of assistance – indigent services for those unable to make payments and financial assistance for individuals needing extended terms to ensure everyone, regardless of financial means, can receive the dignified services they deserve under the Order of Christian Funerals.

Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center remains steadfast in its commitment to living their mission, exemplifying compassion, and fulfilling the corporal work of mercy through the Mother Teresa Program.



For more information, visit the Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center website or call 925-932-0900.

About Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center: Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center is a compassionate and faith-driven organization committed to providing sacred and dignified funeral, cremation, and cemetery services to individuals and families in the community. As one of the ministries of the Diocese, Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center embodies the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church in its mission to serve with love and compassion.

Company: Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 1965 Reliez Valley Road

City: Lafayette

State: CA

Zip code: 94549

Telephone number: 925-932-0900

Fax number: 925-932-0993