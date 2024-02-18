Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Comprises Medical Transportation According to Your Requests

kolkata, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Every specific medical condition is different from the other and requires to be dealt with precision to avoid the occurrence of any sort of complications during the time of transportation of patients to and from the selected destination. To make it possible to shift patients without any trouble it is necessary you choose Angel Air Ambulance that is offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata with advanced fully customized aircraft interiors equipped with the latest facilities to ensure the journey doesn’t seem discomforting to the patients at any point of the process.

If there are other problems, such as bad weather, the arrangement of any essential equipment, or any other last-minute changes, we take the necessary steps and ensure the journey doesn’t get hampered due to any minor complications occurring at any point. Our state-of-the-art medical jets are incorporated with best-in-line life-saving gadgets and supplies that contribute to making your journey as effective and risk-free as you have thought it would be. We are known for delivering Air Ambulance from Kolkata to Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vellore, Bhopal, and other famous cities of India offering the best treatment to the patients.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Operates with a Global Network of Standardized Flights

Our global fleet of charter planes operational under Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati allows patients to travel without experiencing any trauma or difficulties during the journey and makes sure the entire evacuation mission is risk-free and safe from the very beginning to the end. We make sure Patients will benefit from our long experience of arranging international and domestic air ambulance flights and our ability to provide customized patient transport solutions in their critical situations.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati received a request at 11:55 pm asking to arrange an air ambulance for transferring a patient from Kolkata to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment for a neurological condition. The patient was too critical and required nothing more than a speedy relocation and out-of-hospital treatment to reach the selected destination with stable health. Without caring about the time our team got into action and arranged for an ICU-equipped air ambulance service to support the urgent requirements of the patients and with all the necessary facilities we made the arrangements for the relocation of critical patients within the shortest waiting time.