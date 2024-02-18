Acadecraft brings the professional document remediation services

Noida, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Acadecraft professionals unlock the potential of document remediation services for global clients.

Businesses deal with different types of documents when it comes to information storage and knowledge exchange. However, these documents must remain accessible for a large number of people covering the persons suffering from disabilities. Hence, while creating accessible documents is the main focus of the businesses, it is important to remediate the existing documents for high levels of accessibility. The dedicated document remediation services take charge of offering the best solutions to create professional content.

The remediation of the business documents refers to making the digital documents accessible for people from different impairments while ensuring that the content is highly perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust for everyone. Hence, document remediation aims to eliminate the barriers to document information understanding and communication. It aids in the inclusivity and compliance adherence to the different accessibility standards. It is useful in the current times when a large amount of information is available in the digital format only.

While ensuring the accessibility of the documents, it is important to address the common issues related to the different accessibility standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). These give a detailed framework for the understanding of the accessible web content covering digital documents. Hence, the content creators can get their digital documents remediated according to the WCAG standards. It ensures that the learning content is compatible with the different types of assistive technologies like magnifiers, screen readers, and voice recognition software.

Some of the common formats effectively handled by professional document remediation services are PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, and Word documents. The main issue with the majority of these formats is that these are static and do not come with the settings making them automatically accessible for people suffering from different impairments. The remediation experts take charge of offering the best accessibility solutions to the different contents like images, links, and lists to make them accessible to the audience properly.

Document remediation is a comprehensive process completed in different stages. It works in sync with the different accessibility standards and the different tools or software for creating and editing documents while covering ecommerce site accessibility. The experts use the best of the automated tools and manual tools for ensuring high levels of document remediation for your clients. The creation of a user-friendly and universally designed digital environment helps in the benefits of document understanding.

About Acadecraft

Acadecraft brings the benefits of PDF accessibility and document remediation services for ensuring high standards of accessibility. The professional document remediation team focuses on empowering businesses by catering to a large audience covering people with impairments and a general audience. All the accessibility services comply with the different legal guidelines like ADA remediation, Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, and other important details. Some of the key offerings in these services cover PPT accessibility, Excel accessibility, Docx accessibility, and PDF accessibility.