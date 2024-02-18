Testlify Transitions to a Fully AI-Powered Talent Assessment Platform, Aligning with Industry Peers

Pennsylvania, United States, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Testlify, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered talent assessment platform in talent assessment solutions, proudly announces its evolution into a fully AI-powered platform, positioning itself among top-tier industry peers. Headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Testlify aims to better serve its global customer base with over 900 test templates.

Testlify sees approximately 1,400 monthly sign-ups for a free trial, with 80 companies converting to paid subscriptions. The subscription options include monthly, yearly, lifetime, and pay-per-usage plans, catering to diverse business needs.

In an era where talent acquisition remains a critical challenge for organizations, Testlify stands at the forefront, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to redefine the hiring landscape. The platform’s transition to a fully AI-powered solution solidifies its position among other top-tier talent assessment platforms.

Abhishek Shah, Founder & CEO, Testlify, highlighted the significance of this transformation, “We are thrilled to unveil Testlify as a fully AI-powered talent assessment platform. This evolution positions us shoulder to shoulder with other industry-leading solutions, reinforcing our commitment to empowering companies with the most advanced tools for talent acquisition. By harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence, Testlify simplifies the hiring process, ensuring precise candidate identification while emphasizing fairness, diversity, and inclusion.”

This groundbreaking shift underscores Testlify’s dedication to innovation. The platform’s AI-driven tool offers an intuitive interface, delivering comprehensive assessments that meticulously evaluate qualifications, cultural alignment, and organizational fit. Analysing an array of data points encompassing cognitive abilities, personality traits, and behavioural patterns, the platform generates insightful reports that facilitate well-informed hiring decisions.

Testlify’s transition to a fully AI-powered talent assessment platform signifies a pivotal moment in the recruitment landscape. This advancement not only elevates the platform’s capabilities but also underscores its commitment to fostering a level playing field for all candidates while equipping organizations with a competitive edge in talent acquisition.

Located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, United States, Testlify operates with a global workforce based in India, catering to both the US and Indian markets. With plans to progressively extend services to other countries, Testlify aims to redefine recruitment practices globally, fostering growth and providing equitable job opportunities.

About Testlify: Testlify is a leading talent assessment platform committed to revolutionizing the hiring landscape. By leveraging advanced technology and data-driven insights, Testlify empowers organizations to make informed decisions and build exceptional teams. Testlify boasts an impressive clientele including Thales Group, Newjaisa, Infollion, Support Services Group, Alba Jobs, Join, Virtual Gurus, Kimp to name a few, scoring its industry-wide recognition. Discover more at: https://testlify.com/

