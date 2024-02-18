Burkholder PHC Contributes to New Plant Health Care Discoveries and Achievements

Malvern, PA, United States, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Burkholder PHC has recently been recognized for several notable Plant Health Care discoveries and occurrences. Starker Wright, manager of Burkholder PHC, has been directly involved in the following:

Rescue treatment for eriophyid/rust mite damage

Privet, rose, pear, spruce, and hemlock commonly show bronzing of foliage that has been attributed to tip/twig blights and foliar diseases, but fungicide treatments have not been effective in halting disease progression. In 2023, Burkholder PHC identified eriophyid/rust mites on affected plants (particularly privet and spruce), and treatment effects have been spectacular.

Formal identification (with Penn State Insect Identification Lab) of Philoeosinus canadensis

Philoeosinus canadensis is a tiny borer beetle that has killed stressed ‘Green Giant’ arborvitae trees in the Main Line area for several years. This is the first identification of this beetle in Pennsylvania, more commonly found along the U.S.-Canadian border from Maine to Michigan. With identification, Burkholder PHC developed a management plan for high-risk arborvitae trees before the damage becomes irreversible.

Full-season management plan for roses

Roses can be a spectacular landscape plant but are among Main Line’s most pest-damage-prone plant groups and commonly become an eyesore by late spring. Slug sawflies, Japanese beetles, deer, rabbits, spider mites, rust mites, thrips, aphids, scale insects, and a wide range of plant diseases severely damage roses yearly. However, with attentive and specific management tactics, roses can be kept clean for the growing season, ensuring continuous blooming through fall.

Formal identification (with Penn State Insect Identification Lab) of Zeuzera pyrina

Burkholder PHC identified the Zeuzera pyrina (leopard moth) infesting and eventually killing landscape hybrid maples.

About Starker Wright

Mr. Wright has extensive knowledge and practice in the field of plant health care, beginning with a degree from the University of Massachusetts in agroecology. Mr. Wright’s experience includes:

serving for 8 years as the field coordinator of the University of Massachusetts Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program

developing and testing biologically based management techniques for key native and invasive pests of tree fruit with the Insect Behavior and Ecology Program at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station with USDA-Agricultural Research Service in West Virginia

authoring and co-authoring over 80 research and extension publications, focusing on integration of biological, cultural, and chemical management of tree health

working with Bartlett Tree Experts in Dublin, Pennsylvania as a Plant Health Care Specialist, Arborist Representative, and Local Office Manager

working as Plant Health Care manager for Burkholder PHC in Malvern, PA

About Burkholder Plant Health Care

Burkholder Plant Health Care is a sister company to Burkholder Landscape, a local company that has been a full-service landscape designer caring for plants and landscapes since 1996. The company has a staff of plant specialists that is educated, trained, experienced, and certified to manage all insect and disease pests, soil chemistry, and plant physiological problems to deliver genuine, lasting results. Burkholder PHC’s program emphasizes proper diagnosis and precise treatment, along with state-of-the-art, research-backed methods and equipment. The team strives to maintain a close relationship of open and reliable communication with all clients, building partnerships that will promote the development of beautiful, long-lasting, healthy landscapes. For more information about recent plant health care discoveries or the company, visit their website at https://www.burkholderphc.com/ or call 610-426-1662.