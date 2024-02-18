MB Automotive Gears Up With Major Investment In Cutting-Edge Technology

Rockville, MD, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — BMW owners are set to receive an even better customer experience after MB Automotive Services invested in new technology that enables them to stay at the forefront of auto repairs in Maryland in 2024.

The leading independent auto repair shop specializing in German and British luxury vehicles has announced it has transitioned from Autologic to a BMW Factory Computer, which offers improved capabilities and precision.

This ensures top-of-the-range BMW services, enhanced diagnostics, software updates, and overall service quality.

“We are excited to announce a major enhancement to our BMW services with the adoption of the BMW Factory Computer,” said a company spokesperson. “This upgrade underscores our commitment and dedication to providing the best possible service for our valued BMW clients.

“The transition from Autologic to the BMW Factory Computer ensures more accurate diagnostics and software updates, reflecting our commitment to achieving service excellence.”

MB Automotive Services has become one of Maryland’s most respected auto repair shops specializing in BMW, Mini, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar and Volkswagen vehicles.

It strives to lead the German and British luxury auto repair industry in providing its clientele with auto

repair services expertise and impeccable customer care. Frequent services that it provides include brake repairs, service checks, engine overhauls, engine diagnostics, steering and suspension services, as well as maintenance.

Their trained professional mechanics are exceptionally experienced and can quickly get to the root of a problem. They quickly diagnose and repair issues and offer enhanced service and maintenance to keep your car roadworthy for years. The company also provides 24-hour roadside assistance.

Clients have been exceptionally impressed by MB Automotives services and attest to their professional approach. Barbara Wells commented: “The best place in town. As an 83 year old elderly single female, having these mechanics makes my life less complicated. I really depend on this shop to help me with my Benz G Wagon.”

William Charrier added: “MB Automotive has serviced our cars for over twenty-five years. They are thorough and honest in determining what needs to be done and excellent technicians in doing the job. Whether a simple fluids change or a major mechanical fix, we have confidence our vehicles are kept in tiptop shape!”

To schedule an appointment with MB Automotive Services, call 301-881-8990, or go to https://www.mbautoinc.com/ to discover more about their services.