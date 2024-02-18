Berd & Klauss PLCC’s Approach to Non-Immigrant Visa Challenges

New York, NY, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Non-immigrant visas are a category of visas that allow foreign nationals to enter the United States for a limited period and a specific purpose. Whether you’re a business professional seeking opportunities under the B-1 Business Visitor visa, a tourist exploring with the B-2 visa, or an investor pursuing the E-2 Investor Visa, the expert immigration attorney has the expertise to guide you through each step.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC has extensive experience and knowledge in helping businesses and corporations hire foreign nationals who meet their needs and comply with immigration laws and regulations. We offer a range of services, such as visa applications, green card petitions, lab or certifications, compliance audits, and litigation support.

The benefits of choosing their services extend across various categories, including Treaty Trader (E-1), J-1 exchange programs, L-1 intra company transfers for executives (L-1A) and employees with specialized knowledge (L-1B), students (F-1), dependents (L-2), individuals with extraordinary abilities (O category), athletes and entertainers (P category), fiancés of U.S. citizens (K-1), skilled workers (H-1B), Canadian and Mexican professionals (TN category), trainees (H-3), and dependents of H visa holders (H-4). Berd and Klauss PLCC’s comprehensive legal counsel ensures that you navigate the intricacies of each category efficiently, maximizing the benefits associated with your specific visa type.

Non-immigrant visa applicants often face various challenges and difficulties in obtaining their visas, such as changing immigration policies, complex eligibility criteria, lengthy processing times, and high denial rates. Berd & Klauss PLCC understands these challenges and strives to provide effective and efficient solutions for each client’s unique situation. Their approach is based on thorough research, careful preparation, clear communication, and strong advocacy. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and goals and tailor the services to meet their expectations. We also keep our clients informed and updated on the status of their cases and the latest developments in immigration law. The goal is to help clients overcome challenges and achieve their desired outcomes.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC, is a New York City-based immigration law firm that specializes in immigration and immigration-related issues. They provide comprehensive legal services to both businesses and individuals, including assistance with immigrant and non-immigrant visas, green cards, citizenship, deportation defense, and waivers. With a team of experienced attorneys, Berd & Klauss, PLLC is committed to providing exceptional legal services and maintaining excellent client relationships.

