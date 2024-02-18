Global Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 36.2 Million by 2033

The global pancreatic elastase testing market demand estimates for 2023 is around US$ 16.5 Million, and by 2033, it is anticipated to grow to US$ 36.2 Million. With a value share of around 58.4%, ELISA kits led the global market for this product category in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, they are projected to increase at a CAGR of nearly 8.1%.

The pancreatic elastase testing market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools and significant technological advancements. As healthcare trends shift towards minimally invasive methods, the demand for accurate and convenient diagnostic options is on the rise. Pancreatic elastase testing offers a non-invasive approach to assess pancreatic function, making it an attractive option for patients and healthcare providers.

Technological advancements have further propelled the market forward. The development of advanced elastase testing methods, such as immunoassays and point-of-care testing devices, has significantly improved the accuracy and speed of results. These innovations not only enhance diagnostic capabilities but also contribute to better patient outcomes by enabling early detection and effective management of pancreatic disorders.

The market’s growth potential is underscored by its relevance in addressing various gastrointestinal disorders, including pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and malabsorption syndromes. Additionally, the aging global population and the increasing prevalence of pancreatic-related ailments add to the demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic tools.

In conclusion, the pancreatic elastase testing market is set to expand due to the growing preference for non-invasive diagnostics and continuous technological advancements. These factors converge to offer healthcare professionals and patients improved diagnostic capabilities and better disease management options, positioning the market for significant growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By product, ELISA kits accounted for significant share in the global pancreatic elastase testing market, with a valuation of US$ 9.0 Million in 2022. ELISA kits enable accurate pancreatitis diagnosis through precise quantification of pancreatic elastase levels, aiding early detection and effective management.

With a valuation of US$ 5.4 Million in 2022, the chronic pancreatitis indication accounted for a significant portion of the global pancreatic elastase testing market. Chronic pancreatitis’s prevalence, impact on patients’ lives, and its link to risk factors like alcohol consumption drive the demand for accurate diagnostic tools like pancreatic elastase testing, making it a pivotal indication in the Pancreatic Elastase Market.

In 2022, the fecal sample held substantial value at US$ 14.4 Million, contributing significantly to the global pancreatic elastase testing market. Fecal elastase-1 testing via ELISA is a practical and reliable method for diagnosing exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to its stability and high sensitivity.

Hospitals held the prominent end user market share in the global pancreatic elastase testing market in 2022, growing rapidly with CAGR of 9.3% in predicted period. Hospitals are essential for the pancreatic elastase testing market, serving as primary diagnostic centers for accurate pancreatic disease detection and treatment planning.

North America maintained the predominant regional position in the global pancreatic elastase testing market in 2022, with a revenue share of 29.7%. North America dominates global pancreatic elastase testing market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, and supportive regulatory environment.

Market Competition:

Key competitors like CerTest BIOTEC S.L. Laboratories and Seikagaku compete fiercely in the pancreatic elastase testing industry. These businesses frequently take part in conferences, compete in product awards, and release new goods to capture a greater market share with an emphasis on accessibility, practicality, and efficiency.

In June 2023, CerTest BIOTEC S.L. Laboratories will verify the Pancreatic Elastase Turbilatex test for use with automatic analyzers-optimized quantitative identification of Pancreatic elastase E1 in stool samples.

In July 2021, DiaSorin has acquired Luminex Corporation, acquiring its multiplexing technology and portfolio, which will enhance its existing offerings and expand its US presence.

Other Companies Profiled:

ALPCO Diagnostics

ScheBo Biotech AG

Immundiagnostik AG

Invivo Healthcare

DRG Instruments GMBH

Verisana Laboratories

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

R-Biopharm AG

American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.

Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

Segmentation Covered in the Pancreatic Elastase Testing Industry Research:

By Product:

ELISA Kits

Turbidimetric Kits

CLIA Kits

Rapid Test Kits

By Indication:

Chronic Pancreatitis

Type 1 Diabetes

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By Sample:

Fecal

Blood

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Size: The fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is expected to increase from US$ 15,306.7 million in 2023 to US$ 31,842.3 million by 2033. The market is likely to capture a 7.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Cell-free Fetal DNA Testing Market Share: The cell-free fetal DNA testing market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,466.3 million in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 4,124.7 million by 2033.

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Demand: global respiratory pathogen testing kits market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,083.1 million. By 2033, the valuation is expected to be worth US$ 7,136.8 million.

