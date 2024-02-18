Global Submucosal Lifting Agent Market is set to achieve US$ 222.6 Million by 2033, driven by advancements in endoscopic technologies, as per FMI

Over the estimated timeframe, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% is anticipated for the global submucosal lifting agent market growth. According to projections, the market value will rise from US$ 114.2 million in 2023 to US$ 222.6 million by 2033. The global market is expected to expand by 6.8% year over year in 2023, from its end-of-year valuation of US$ 106.9 million in 2022.

A submucosal lifting agent is a substance used in medical procedures to create a separation between the mucous membrane and underlying tissue. It is injected into the submucosal layer to facilitate endoscopic procedures, improving visibility and maneuverability. Sodium hyaluronate, cellulose, absorbable starch polymers, and poloxamers are commonly employed as submucosal lifting agents due to their biocompatibility and ability to create a temporary cushion, enhancing the endoscopic process.

In the healthcare landscape, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the growth of the submucosal lifting agent market. Procedures involving submucosal lifting agents, such as the removal of polyps, adenomas, and early-stage cancers, are gaining popularity due to their reduced invasiveness and quicker recovery times. The rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, coupled with advancements in endoscopic technologies, further amplifies the market’s expansion.

As awareness of these procedures increases and medical professionals embrace safer and efficient techniques, the submucosal lifting agent market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The versatility of agents like sodium hyaluronate, cellulose, absorbable starch polymers, and poloxamers, coupled with their applicability in diverse conditions, contributes to the upward trajectory of the market. In an era where patient comfort, reduced risks, and enhanced procedural outcomes are paramount, the market for submucosal lifting agents is set to thrive, catering to both medical professionals’ and patients’ evolving needs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By ingredients, sodium hyaluronate segment contributed around US$ 30.4 million in 2022. Sodium hyaluronate, a natural glycosaminoglycan, aids wound healing, inflammation, and cell interactions, making it vital in submucosal lifting agents.

By application, early-stage cancer contributed around US$ 34.9 million in 2022. Submucosal lifting agents aid in endoscopic resection of early-stage gastrointestinal cancers, cushioning lesions and reducing procedure times for effective removal.

By end user, hospitals contributed around US$ 39.5 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for submucosal lifting agent.

By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022 contributing around US$ 44.6 million. The North America region dominates the submucosal lifting agent market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.

“The market for precise, minimally invasive endoscopic operations is being shaped by cutting-edge developments in submucosal lifting agents” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Steris and Ovesco Endoscopy AG are two of the key players leading in the postoperative panniculus retractor market. In order to gain a larger market share, these companies participate in acquisitions and launch new products that provide affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In May 2023, Ovesco Endoscopy AG has acquired distribution from Fides Medical BV, allowing Ovesco to sell products directly in Belgium and Luxemburg from June 2023. This move aligns with Ovesco’s strategy to match Fides’ high-quality service to local hospitals, while also fulfilling corporate responsibility.

In April 2023, Steris’ ASCENDO™ Submucosal Lifting Agent offers quality endoscopic lift, optimal height and duration, and a prefilled syringe for easy, safe resection procedures. It is biocompatible and sterile, making it a convenient and effective solution for endoscopic procedures.

Key Companies Profiled:

Laborie

STERIS

Olympus America

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omnimed Ltd™

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Key Market Segments Covered in Submucosal Lifting Agent Industry Research:

By Ingredient:

Poloxamer 188 and Polyoxyl-15-hydroxystearate

Gellan gum and Polysaccharide

Sodium Hyaluronate

Cellulose

Absorbable Starch Polymers

Poloxamers

By Application:

Polyps

Adenomas

Early-stage Cancers

Gastrointestinal Mucosal Lesions

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

