Clearwater Community Center Hosts Charity Tea to Support the Less Fortunate Community

CLEARWATER, FL, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will be hosting its monthly “Charity Tea” event on Saturday, January 27th at 3:00pm to raise donations of clothing, non-perishable foods and hygiene items for the needy population of Tampa Bay. Guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon tea and scone while giving back to their community.

More than one million people are struggling with food insecurity in Tampa Bay, with one in four being a child. Statistics show that in early 2020, the need for food and stability surged in our community by 400%. Not to mention the 3.9 million households in Florida that don’t have an income sufficient enough to afford the basic necessities of living, such as clothing and hygiene items.

“At the CCV Center, we are working to make a difference in our community,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “By hosting donation drive events such as our monthly Charity Tea, we can help those who need it the most.”

The monthly “Charity Tea” is hosted by the CCV Center in partnership with a different featured nonprofit each month. Guests are encouraged to contribute back to their community by bringing an in-kind donation while also enjoying an array of pastries and teas.

All are welcome to join and bring a donation of non-perishable food, clothing or hygiene items and enjoy an afternoon tea. To RSVP or for more information about the Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.