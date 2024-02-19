DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Conducted A Workshop On Motion Graphic Design In Ahmedabad

The DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute Is A Division Of The DMG Group Of Companies (Digital Media DMG Pvt. Ltd.). DMG Group Of Companies Is A Dependable Sourcing Partner For IT Services And Education. DMG Has Been Named MIT’s “Well Performances Training Institute In Gujarat” Five Times In 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, And 2022.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — DMG Proudly Announces The Successful Completion Of A Dynamic Workshop On Graphic Designing. Hosted By Our Team In Collaboration With The DMG, This Workshop Brought Together Enthusiasts, Professionals, And Creative Minds Eager To Enhance Their Graphic Design Skills.

The Workshop, Held At DMG Institute, Provided A Comprehensive Exploration Of The Latest Trends, Tools, And Techniques In The Field Of Graphic Design. Participants Were Immersed In Hands-On Activities, Interactive Sessions, And Engaging Discussions Led By Speaker Aadit Patel Seasoned Designers From DMG.

DMG Conducted A Workshop On Motion Graphic Design At DMG Institute On September 3. On DMG Conducted A Workshop On Motion Graphic Design, A Lot Of Students Had Gathered To Learn Motion Graphics. Aadit Patel, Who Delivered The Speech, Covered Motion Graphic Design. Motion Graphics Covers A Wide Range Of Subjects, Including Template Design, Logo Design, Photo Editing, And Video Editing. Motion Graphics Uses A Wide Range Of Designing Applications And AI Tools.

Our Graphic Designing Training Institute Is An ISO 9001:2015 Certified & MSME Certified Training Institute In Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Has More Than Eight Years Of Experience, During Which Time We Have Helped 5000+ Satisfied Students, Including 500+ International Students From The UK, Australia, USA, Canada, Dubai, Qatar, Uganda Etc. These Students Successfully Completed The Course Through Online And Classroom Training At DMG IT Engineering And Multimedia Institute, Which Is Accredited By MIT, Government Of India.

Our Placement Team Are Also Providing 100% Job Placement Assistance And Make Candidate Job Ready By Providing Soft Skill Training, Personality Development Training, Interview Preparation & Resume Building Which Is Absolutely Free.