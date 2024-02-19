Enjoy Sweets, Treats and Valentine’s Crafts at the Valentine’s Open House Celebration in Downtown Clearwater

Clearwater, FL, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —

On Saturday, February 10th from 3:00pm – 6:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a Valentine’s Day Open House Event in conjunction with the humanitarian centers down Fort Harrison Avenue which are sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. The CCV Center will be themed as “Sweetheart Station” with plenty of crafts and treats for the whole family. There is no cost to attend.

Valentine’s Day is the holiday to commemorate love and relationships. However, Florida’s divorce rate is within the top ten in the country. Ranking in 6th place, Florida has a divorce rate of 13%. Additionally, children involved can be faced with feelings of vulnerability, lowered self-esteem and loneliness.

Throughout the Open House event, children, parents, and couples will be invited to learn tools to help improve the family unit, as well as enjoy the festivities, crafts, and treats.

“Family and the raising of children is a very important part to society as a whole,’ said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the CCV Center. “We hope to inspire families to become stronger, which in turn, will help the children of today become the leaders of tomorrow. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, “‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’”

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.