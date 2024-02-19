Family Dental Care Opens State-of-the-Art Dental Office in Munster, Indiana

MUNSTER, INDIANA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Family Dental Care announces the opening of its brand-new office in Munster, Indiana.

The 6,500-square-foot office is located at 8252 Hohman Avenue, Munster, Indiana, and features 11 treatment rooms to serve the patients of Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s Southland. It boasts a spacious patient check-in and check-out reception area, fully integrated digital 3D X-ray systems, conference and training rooms for doctors and staff, plus all of the modern dental amenities.

“We are excited to grow our company into Indiana and look forward to serving the people of Munster and its many surrounding communities,” said CEO Dr. Alexander G. Alemis.

Family Dental Care: Family Dental Care is the largest, privately owned dental group in Chicago, with 7 locations, 50+ doctors and hygienists, and over 230 staff. The group was founded by Dr. Alexander G. Alemis in 1986.

For Media Inquiries: marketing@familydentalcare.com

Visit the Website: https://www.familydentalcare.com/munster-office/