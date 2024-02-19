Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Your Absolute Guide in Times of Emergency

Kolkata, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — A medical emergency can occur at any time and leave you in distress about the arrangement of an appropriate means of medical transport that can effectively relocate the patient to the opted destination without wasting any time or causing any trouble during the journey. For the betterment of the patients, Vedanta Air Ambulance is scheduling time efficient Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that provides to relocate them within the given duration to avoid any discomfort occurring on the way. We have been the prime source of medical transportation that allows patients to travel in a comfort-driven manner.

With a dedicated medical crew, we are determined to deliver the best services to the patients and ensure they offer medical attention and assistance at the right time of medical emergency. We have a decade-long experience in composing the best relocation mission for the patients and ensuring the entire trip is insured to make it easier for the patients as well as the family members. We at Air Ambulance from Kolkata provide all the essential information about the evacuation mission to the concerned members of the family of the patient so that they might not feel any stress about the shifting process and we also look forward to keeping the patients in a worry-free state throughout the journey.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Keeps the Health of the Patients in a Worry-Free State during the Journey

At Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati, our professional specialists can coordinate all levels of medical evacuation service to and from the selected destination, for international and domestic air ambulance services also including neonate and pediatric to adult and obstetric patient transfer missions. We have a team of case-managing personnel who are involved in making arrangements as per the requests made by the callers.

As soon as the case managing team of Air Ambulance in Guwahati gets a call from the family of the patient they get involved in composing the relocation mission for the patient without wasting any time. Once we received a request regarding the transportation of a patient who was suffering from intestinal complications and his medical condition was so bad that he couldn’t travel without the emergency medical supervision. For the safety of the patient, we incorporated the necessary medical equipment inside the air ambulance and made sure the patient benefitted from the availability of the skilled medical team that was onboard to care for his health.