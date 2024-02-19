MAYFIELD SEOUL: A LUXURY HAVEN IN GANGSEO-GU

Gangseo-gu, Seoul, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing Mayfield Seoul, the latest gem in the hospitality crown of South Korea’s bustling capital city. Nestled just a short 5-minute drive from Gimpo Airport, Mayfield Seoul stands as a beacon of elegance and comfort in the heart of Gangseo-gu.

With its lush garden surroundings, Mayfield Seoul offers a haven of tranquility amidst the vibrant cityscape. Boasting 282 exquisite rooms, including deluxe options, fancy suites, and even villas, Mayfield Seoul caters to every guest’s preference. Each room is equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, minibars, and private bathrooms stocked with complimentary toiletries.

Guests can indulge in a myriad of experiences within the hotel, from savoring culinary delights at one of the seven dining venues to maintaining their fitness regime at the gym or indoor pool. Complimentary Wi-Fi ensures seamless connectivity for all online needs.

Starting at just $119 per night, Mayfield Seoul offers unparalleled luxury at an accessible price point. Embracing eco-friendliness amidst its verdant surroundings, the hotel provides a sustainable yet opulent retreat for discerning travelers.

Conveniently located near Gimpo Airport, guests can easily explore nearby attractions such as Lotte Mall and Hyundai Premium Outlet. Whether for business or leisure, Mayfield Seoul promises an unforgettable stay.

Check-in begins at 3:00 PM, inviting guests to embark on a journey of indulgence and relaxation from the moment they arrive.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Mayfield Seoul’s website or contact their reservations team.

Press Contact:

Nishant Arora

For more information visit: Hotels in Seoul Korea | List of Best Places to Stay in Seoul Korea