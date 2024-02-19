Middle East & North Africa Clinical Toxicology Association Conference – MENATOX Returns to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — MENATOX, the premier regional conference on poisonings and drug overdoses, is returning to Abu Dhabi on 8 – 11 February 2024. Hosted at the Novotel Al Bustan Hotel, the event is expected to draw a global audience of over 1000 delegates.

MENATOX, a leader in clinical toxicology practice, education, and research, will bring together experts, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers to present the latest knowledge and advancements in the field. The event will facilitate collaborations, networking, and education to enhance the understanding and management of toxicological challenges.

Supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism through the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, MENATOX 2024 promises to be an impactful gathering of minds with a focus on translating evidence into meaningful changes.

The conference program includes workshops and sessions covering key topics in critical care, occupational and environmental health, analytical toxicology, substance abuse, disaster medicine, and pediatrics.

Among the remarkable line-up of speakers, MENATOX 2024 is proud to introduce Dr. Alvin Bronstein, President-Elect of the American Association of Poison Control Centers (APC), as this year’s keynote speaker.

MENATOX is grateful for the unwavering support of its partners, including the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Health, and the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine. This collaboration underscores the commitment to advancing knowledge, improving practice, and fostering innovation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

