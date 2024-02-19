Borderline Trafficking: Disturbing Details of a Mother’s Fight Against False Allegations, Corruption and a Broken System

Sarasota ,Florida, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — In a heart-wrenching journey spanning 210 days, a mother fights tirelessly to be reunited with her two boys, aged 12 and 13, after what was meant to be a brief summer vacation turned into an agonizing ordeal. The situation involves shocking allegations, legal battles, and a deeply flawed judicial process that has left the mother in a state of profound distress.

On July 4th, 2023, the mother reluctantly allowed her children to embark on a two to three-week summer vacation with their uncle and his spouse. Unease towards her brother’s spouse, Adrienne Aviles, escalated after disturbing events, including repugnant behavior displayed by Aviles at their mother’s funeral. Despite the mother’s attempts to find reasonable explanations and move past the turmoil, orchestrated developments by Adrienne Aviles have taken the situation into uncharted territory.

The mother categorically labels subsequent events as a case of “defamation through false legal allegations.” On July 28th, her plea to pick up her children was shockingly denied, revealing a petition filed for temporary custody within Sarasota County Court, an action completely unwarranted and lacking grounds.

Seeking aid from local law enforcement and Memphis authorities, the mother faced heartbreaking obstacles upon her arrival in Memphis. Her youngest son, initially enthusiastic about her visit, conveyed concerns over alleged involvement in Satanism by Ryan Chilton and Adrienne Aviles, coupled with discussions and occult symbolism in their residence. The mother’s attempt to reconnect with her sibling, Ryan Chilton, and his spouse proved fruitless as they evaded her presence and that of Memphis Police Department officials for an extended and agonizing week.

Efforts back in Sarasota to reconnect with the alleged child abductors, Ryan Chilton and Adrienne Aviles, unfolded into a troubling episode of parental alienation. The mother’s communication with her sons was marred by a fabricated narrative, claiming any attempt by her to reclaim them would be labeled as “kidnapping.” The emotional toll of this false narrative added complexity to the already distressing situation.

On October 3rd, the mother uncovered the true nature of the allegations, leading to a heated exchange with Ryan and Adrienne. Adrienne’s defensive outburst included the statement, “Well, it’s been quashed anyway!” The mother emphasized the lack of investigative measures before levying serious and groundless allegations.

In response, she issued an ultimatum demanding the peaceful return of her children. Within an hour, Adrienne Aviles conveyed the initiation of dependency and neglect charges in Shelby County, raising questions about the credibility of this move. The subsequent virtual court session on October 30th exposed corruption within the judicial system, with Magistrate William Glasgow suppressing the mother’s voice and disregarding procedural rules.

The unfolding legal nightmare reveals blatant perjury and inconsistencies in affidavits filed by Ryan Chilton and Adrienne Aviles. The mother’s desperate attempts to emphasize an open case in Shelby County fell on deaf ears, resulting in another continuance until mid-February. This additional 62 days constitute a violation of Florida statute and the Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act, deepening the impact of an already distressing ordeal.

This case highlights moral and ethical concerns, shedding light on the challenges faced within the judicial system. In the pursuit of justice, the mother hopes for a reckoning in the imminent court hearing in Sarasota, as she continues to fight for the safe return of her children.

Read full story here: https://bit.ly/BorderlineTrafficking