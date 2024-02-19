Safety Rail Source Carries the NextGen Mighty-Lite™ Fixed Ladder

Norristown, PA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Safety Rail Source is pleased to announce the NextGen Mighty-Lite™ Fixed Ladder. It’s an aluminum modular ladder that permanently attaches to any structure. These fixed ladders are in stock and ready to ship upon ordering, ensuring fast, reliable delivery.

Safety Rail Source recognizes the importance of dependable fixed ladders to ensure safe access to high elevation points, such as elevated platforms, rooftops, rooftop hatches, and mezzanines. The NextGen Mighty-Lite™ Fixed Ladder is a lightweight option, weighing just one pound per foot, making it easy to install without requiring crane assistance. The ladder securely mounts to the building with L-shaped mounting brackets made from aluminum. Stainless steel mounting plates are available for mounting on corrugated wall panels.

Safety Rail Source aims to help building owners maintain OSHA and ANSI standards, guaranteeing safety for employees and maintenance teams. In addition to the NextGen Mighty-Lite™ Fixed Ladder, the company carries various other safety equipment options, including safety harnesses, guardrails, lanyards, fixed ladder lifelines, fall protection equipment, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the NextGen Mighty-Lite™ Fixed Ladder can find out more by visiting the Safety Rail Source website or calling 1-877-723-3766.

About Safety Rail Source: Safety Rail Source is dedicated to providing OSHA-compliant safety products for the roofing industry. They design, develop, and sell systems to various industries, including hotels, hospitals, manufacturing plants, and institutional facilities. They aim to provide the best solutions at reasonable prices to ensure companies put safety first. Customers will find fixed ladders, harnesses, roof anchors, railing kits, fall protection equipment, and more.

