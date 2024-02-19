Nimbus IAS Academy starts a new batch for IAS coaching in Chandigarh.

This press release is about the new batch that has been launched by Nimbus IAS Academy.

Posted on 2024-02-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Chandigarh, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nimbus launched a new batch for the evening students because many students have jobs and are not able to take classes in the morning and midday, so Nimbus took a new step and started a new evening batch so that many students can take classes with their jobs as well. Also, Nimbus has a very low fee for the student to provide coaching. Nimbus IAS Academy is also one of the best IAS coaching institutes in Chandigarh.
They are well-known for providing IAS coaching within your budget. Nimbus IAS Academy is one of the best coaches for IAS. If you are thinking of IAS, you must have thought about Nimbus because we have been delivering very well for the last 15 years. Nimbus Academy’s vision is not to become rich from your money; its vision is to provide you with the best education for your future. Many students cleared the UPSC examination after taking coaching from us. It’s a pleasure for us to become stewards of your success. join nimbus ias academy today.

website: https://www.nimbusias.com/

google maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/nX7rt1dmLEVyyQqA8

Phone number: 9216442200

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution