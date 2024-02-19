DMG Group Of Company Launches New Job Placement Portal

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — DMG Group Of Company, A Leading Provider Of IT Services And Education, Announced Today The Launch Of Its New Job Placement Portal, DMG Jobs Guru. The Portal Is Designed To Help Job Seekers Find Employment Opportunities In A Variety Of Industries, Including IT, Education, Digital Marketing And Finance.

DMG Jobs Guru Offers A Number Of Features To Help Job Seekers Find The Perfect Job, Including:

A Comprehensive Database Of Job Openings From Leading Companies In India And Around The World

Advanced Search Filters To Help Job Seekers Find Jobs That Match Their Skills And Experience

Personalized Job Recommendations Based On Job Seeker Profiles

The Ability To Create And Manage Resumes And Cover Letters Online

The Ability To Apply For Jobs Directly Through The Portal

Employers Can Use DMG Jobs Guru To Post Job Openings For Free. They Can Also Search For Qualified Candidates By Keyword, Location, Skills, And Experience. Employers Can View Candidate Resumes And Cover Letters Online And Contact Candidates Directly Through The Portal.

DMG Jobs Guru Also Offers A Number Of Features To Help Employers Find Qualified Candidates, Including:

The Ability To Post Job Openings For Free

Advanced Search Filters To Help Employers Find Candidates With The Right Skills And Experience

The Ability To View Candidate Resumes And Cover Letters Online

The Ability To Contact Candidates Directly Through The Portal

DMG Group Of Company Has Been Providing Job Placement Services To Its Clients For Over Years. The Launch Of DMG Jobs Guru Is A Division Of The Company’s Commitment To Helping Job Seekers And Employers Connect.

“We Are Excited To Launch DMG Jobs Guru And Provide A New Way For Job Seekers And Employers To Connect,” Said Mr Nikul Patel, CEO & CMO Of DMG Group Of Company. “We Believe That DMG Jobs Guru Will Be A Valuable Resource For Both Job Seekers And Employers, And We Are Committed To Making It The Best Job Placement Portal In India.”

DMG Group Of Company Is A Leading Provider Of Staffing And Recruitment Services. The Company Has A Team Of Experienced Professionals Who Are Dedicated To Helping Job Seekers And Employers Connect. DMG Group Of Company Offers A Variety Of Services, Including:

Staffing: The Company Provides Temporary, Contract, And Permanent Staffing Solutions.

Recruitment: The Company Helps Employers Find Qualified Candidates For Their Open Positions.

HR Consulting: The Company Provides HR Consulting Services To Help Businesses Improve Their HR Processes.