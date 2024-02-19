Rivell Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

NJ, USA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Rivell, a leading managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rivell to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Rivell was selected for inclusion in CRN®’s MSP 500 list for 2024 due to its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional managed services to clients. With a track record spanning over 20 years, Rivell has established itself as a leading provider in the industry by consistently exceeding expectations and going above and beyond to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Rivell’s team of highly certified engineers and project managers are dedicated to providing round-the-clock proactive monitoring, management, and support services across a range of critical areas, including Cyber Security, Cloud, and Modern IT Infrastructure.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“We are honored to be included in CRN’s MSP 500 list for 2024,” said Ryan Van Laeys, Chief Technology officer at Rivell. “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled managed services that drive efficiency, innovation, and success for our clients. We remain committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, providing transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in today’s digital landscape.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Rivell

Rivell stands as a leading Managed IT services provider headquartered in New Jersey, boasting nearly 30 years of collective experience within the IT industry. Our seasoned team is comprised of highly skilled and experienced professionals dedicated to delivering comprehensive and tailored technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. Leveraging our expertise, Rivell offers a diverse array of services, including Network Support, Cloud solutions, Data Backup and recovery, Cybersecurity, and IT services, all aimed at ensuring optimal IT performance and enhancing overall business productivity. Contact us today to discover how Rivell can empower your business to thrive in the digital age. Reach out via email at info@rivell.com or visit our website at https://rivell.com/ for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

