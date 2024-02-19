David Miller named 2024 ‘Rock Star of the Supply Chain’ by Food Logistics

Charleston, SC, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — David “Davey” Miller, Senior Director of Operations at Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC) has been named as one of the winners of this year’s Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award by Food Logistics.

Mr. Miller’s acknowledgment specifically falls within the Rising Stars category, which recognizes prominent young professionals whose achievements, dedication and vision have shaped the global cold chain.

“With his extensive knowledge and skills, Davey is an invaluable member of our team. His dedication to collaboration, both within and outside the company, is the driving force behind his achievements. His focus on people, purpose, excellence, and growth sets him apart as a remarkable leader in the supply chain industry. We congratulate him for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer of CMC-ITI-CCS, the parent company of MRS-CMC.

As an integral part of MRS-CMC, Mr. Miller oversees various responsibilities including Operations Management, Business Development, Customer Service, and Sales. With a wealth of experience spanning over 14 years, he has earned a reputation as a respected leader within the organization’s family of innovative brands. Mr. Miller’s contributions extend across various facets of the company, encompassing CMC Logistics, Reliable Fleet Services, Charleston Blast and Paint, and Genset Express. He completed his education at The Citadel, where he held several leadership positions, including Bravo Co. Commander.

“Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency and disrupt supply chain disruptions.”

The winners of this year’s award will be featured in the Jan/Feb 2024 print edition of Food Logistics and on their website at http://www.foodlogistics.com. To see the complete list of winners, visit https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl.