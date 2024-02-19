The School of Etiquette Presents: Elevating Your Professional Presence for Success

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Technical proficiency might not be sufficient in the cutthroat business world of today to ensure success. With great pride, the School of Etiquette presents an essential offering: a ground-breaking corporate training course on international business etiquette. With the help of this specialised course, teams and individuals will gain strategic interpersonal skills that will help them succeed in the workplace, make an impression, and gain influence.

To succeed in business, one must possess personal appeal and use it strategically to win people over and gain influence. Our International Business Etiquette programme boosts participants to a higher level by offering a targeted strategy for business success by focusing on the fundamentals of how people connect and influence one another.

Participants in this programme will gain the following key skills:

Distinguish Yourself from the Competition: Discover how to highlight the 'X' factor that makes you stand out in a field full of competitors.

Manage Your Impact and Professional Impression: Recognise how to make an excellent first impression in a variety of professional settings.

The Attributes of Appeal and Professional Presence: Learn the key elements that make for a powerful professional presence.

Body Language Interpretation and Strategic Use: Develop your ability to read body language and make strategic use of this information to improve communication.

Scientifically Proven Rapport Building Techniques: Acquire skills that will enable you to quickly establish a connection and have a positive influence.

Networking Mastery: Gain the ability to confidently navigate networking events and make a lasting impression.

Electronic Communication Etiquette: For efficient communication, be mindful of the subtle differences in cell phone, email, and telephone etiquette.

Cultural Etiquette: Acquire knowledge of subtle cultural differences and learn how to act elegantly in a variety of circumstances.

A wide range of subjects are covered in the course, such as negotiation techniques, virtual meetings, and boardroom etiquette. Our course equips you with the skills you need to be prepared for the workplace, whether you’re joining the business world as an executive, salesperson, manager, or manager.

Learn to seize opportunities to promote your brand, your business, or your product. You will graduate from this corporate training programme with all the knowledge and abilities required for success.

The International Business Etiquette programme offered by the School of Etiquette is an investment in your professional and personal growth, not just a course. Among other benefits, participants may expect to increase sales, strengthen their social skills, and gain more confidence while networking.

