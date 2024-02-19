The Complexities of Medical Malpractice Claims And Why Legal Representation Makes a Difference

BALTIMORE, MD, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Entering the complex world of medical malpractice without legal representation is unwise. Healthcare providers and their insurance partners are well-funded and can vigorously contest client claims, seeking to disprove or downplay them. Proving medical malpractice is more challenging than establishing liability in a straightforward accident case.

A medical malpractice attorney brings a wealth of legal knowledge, medical expertise, experience, and confidence. The Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico, LLC team has reviewed medical malpractice cases for decades, revealing many compelling reasons claimants need an experienced attorney. Even with solid evidence of negligence, only 50% of claimants win in a jury trial.

A skilled attorney increases the likelihood of winning. On average, working with a medical malpractice attorney results in settlements that are 3.5X larger than claimants negotiating on their own. Most clients understand they have a malpractice claim.

However, many don’t understand the value of their claims. An attorney can clarify what they can claim, including medical bills, lost wages, and more. Experienced attorneys have honed their negotiation skills and legal knowledge and can effectively deal with insurance companies.

Compensation is one of many concerns, but the complexity of modern medicine and demonstrating negligence is challenging. Fortunately, a medical malpractice lawyer can unravel the intricacies of the medical field and gather supporting evidence. Claimants shouldn’t try to represent themselves because the stress and demands of the case could cause mistakes that harm their claims.

Hiring an attorney grants access to a valuable network of specialized investigators and medical experts. Medical malpractice attorneys can also speed up resolutions, reducing the impact on the plaintiff’s life. Trusting in a medical malpractice firm allows them to focus on recovery and personal well-being.

Claimants also get crucial counsel and moral support, gaining a solid ally. In light of this, individuals in Baltimore should seek a reputable medical malpractice lawyer for their claims. Based in Baltimore, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico, LLC is a renowned medical malpractice law firm.

They specialize in handling medical malpractice cases such as, birth injuries, brain injuries, paralysis, and wrongful death. With a wealth of trial-tested expertise, the team of experienced litigators focuses on helping clients obtain their desired outcomes. As a critical leader in medical malpractice litigation, the firm has secured settlements worth hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients.

What distinguishes Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico, LLC is their readiness to go to trial, the personalized attention offered to each client, and their relationships in the medical malpractice community. Clients who choose this firm retain a well-resourced team dedicated to achieving justice. Those needing representation in medical malpractice cases should contact their respective Maryland office such as, Baltimore, Towson, Columbia, Pikesville, Parkville, for more information.