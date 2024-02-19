Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers Offer Helping Hand To Slip and Trip Victims

Philadelphia, PA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — It only takes a split second to suffer an injury because of a crack in the sidewalk, a broken handrail, or a slippery surface. While victims are often left nursing their pride and expensive healthcare for personal injuries, a leading Philadelphia lawyer is relentlessly pursuing their case in court.

Many victims turn to Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers for advice and assistance in helping them and their families who have suffered due to the negligence of others.

The full-service personal injury law firm’s attorneys have built up a reputation for aggressively representing victims of septa accidents, auto accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death, product liability claims and even assault and battery claims.

“We have decades of experience and have been successfully obtaining the compensation that our clients deserve,” said the law firm’s founder, Evan Dyer. “What happens in an instant can affect you for years to come. No matter the case, our clients’ wellbeing is always our priority.”

Their lawyers offer free consultation to slip and trip victims and fully stand behind their mission: to provide confidential and competent representation to victims and their families who have suffered due to the fault of others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of five falls causes a serious injury, such as a broken bone or head trauma. These injuries can limit mobility, daily activities, and the ability to function without assistance.

Unintentional falls are the leading cause of non-fatal emergency room visits, with over 6.8 million patients hospitalized yearly. In 2020, falls on the same level contributed to 17.7% of the most disabling work injuries compared to 8.7% of falls to a lower level.

A shocking 805 workers died in 2020 because of falls, and 211,640 workers were severely injured enough to require days off of work. Work-related fatalities due to falls, slips, and trips increased by nearly 6% in 2021 to 850 in 2021.

While the construction industry has the largest number of falling incidents, a slip and fall could happen to anyone at any time. However, many people choose not to report their slip-and-fall accidents for fear of embarrassment. In reality, it can happen to everyone, and if it wasn’t their fault, they might be entitled to valuable compensation.

At Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers, their attorneys go the extra mile to pursue victims’ cases. They are highly communicative, conduct their own investigations and work quickly to preserve evidence.

Rosen commented that their lawyers will evaluate the case, assess the claim and identify legal strategies that can make the process easier and ultimately help victims achieve the results they’re looking for. With skill and experience, the lawyers will pursue cases from all angles through settlement or trial.

With offices in central Philadelphia, Drexel Hill, Kensington, Broomall, Springfield, Willow Grove, and in the suburbs of Jenkintown, the law firm is conveniently located to meet. To schedule a consultation, phone 215-999-2244,or email: evan@rosenjustice.com. For more about their services visit https://rosenjustice.com/.