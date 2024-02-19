Attorneys at Weinberg Law Offices Provide Legal Bite For Dog Accident Victims

West Los Angeles, California, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Victims across West Los Angeles who have befallen accidents due to an off-leash dog are increasingly turning to Weinberg Law Offices to pursue the dog owners for compensation via a dog bite lawsuit.

Yehonatan S. Weinberg, founder of Weinberg Law Offices, is well acquainted with investigating and seeking redress for clients who have suffered harm as a result of off-leash dogs. They have either been attacked, or caused a car accident having run into the road.

“Our lawyers work tirelessly to ensure clients are compensated for what they deserve and are legally entitled to,” said Mr Weinberg. “This can include medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of earnings, and property damage. We have no qualms about proceeding to litigation if a dog owner does not give our client a fair settlement offer.”

The attorneys at Weinberg Law Offices advised that to pursue a case; you must recognize who is responsible if a dog causes an accident or bites. In California, if a roaming dog causes you to sustain injuries, you can file a negligence claim against the pet owner.

Mr Weinberg said the victim must prove the four elements of negligence against the owner to be successful in a claim. These include duty of care, breach of duty, causation, and damages.

To build the foundation of a claim, plaintiffs should seek emergency medical care and treatment and collect information from the dog owner, such as their name and address, if possible. One piece of information they may need to gather is evidence of their homeowners’ insurance, if they have any.

As well as seeking witnesses, taking photographs of their injuries and even footage from a surveillance camera, a person should also keep a journal that can help them record the emotional damages that may be a part of their non-economic losses. The journal may serve as proof of emotional distress by documenting your symptoms and how the accident has affected you.

Serving Los Angeles, Brentwood, Fresno, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, Riverside, and Santa Monica, the attorneys at Weinberg Law Offices are well-respected by clients as they communicate throughout the entire process to ensure that they know the status of their case.

