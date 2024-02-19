Starpoint Law Brings Clarity And Compensation For Road Traffic Victims

Sherman Oaks, CA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Car accidents can often have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers and their families, mainly if they are the victims of aggressive, inattentive or drunk drivers. Fortunately, Starpoint Law’s attorneys are on hand and the experience to fight for injured victims.

The law firm, based in Sherman Oaks, CA., has built an excellent reputation for tackling the most complex legal situations while seeking to provide their clients with the best professional experience in pursuing justice.

“We handle our cases one-on-one and take a special approach to each car collision or motor vehicle accident,” commented law firm founder Aidin Ghavimi. Whether it was a multi-vehicle accident or a rear-end collision, their legal team is on hand to provide a free, no-obligation consultation.

In recent cases, Starpoint Law has achieved a range of recent settlements for auto accidents. These include a $1,175,000 settlement above policy limits for victims of auto accidents involving a rideshare vehicle, a $1,475,000 car accident settlement involving back and neck injuries

and a $1,000,000 settlement for a 60-year-old involved in a rear-end collision with a grocery truck.

According to SAFE, there were 312 traffic deaths in 2022. Which means a 29% increase over 2020 and a 6% increase from the previous year. And to the most recent data from the California Highway Patrol, more than 250,000 people are injured in traffic collisions in the state each year.

Under California Law, car or truck accident victims generally have two years to file a personal injury claim from the collision date. If they are hurt in an accident or fail to file a timely claim, a case will likely be dismissed.

Starpoint Law’s attorneys can provide extensive legal representation and strive to achieve the best possible outcome for clients. “We care about the people in our community and want to give them the best possible opportunity as it is their right to compensation if they have suffered an injury after a car accident,” he added.

Clients attest to the law firm’s attentive and communicative approach. Martha M. said: “The lawyers at Starpoint are very responsive and always available. They always return my calls and made themselves available to meet, even on weekends.

“My lawyer kept me informed throughout the process and fought the insurance company tooth and nail. The results blew us away. My family and I now have peace of mind knowing we have the support of a law firm that won’t let us get bullied. We are absolutely thrilled and highly recommend them to anyone injured by another’s carelessness.”

