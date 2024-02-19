Brighten Your Pet’s Smile with Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital’s February Dental Special

Dacula, GA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital proudly announces its February Dental Special to celebrate Pet Dental Health Month. Pet owners can now enjoy a 20% discount on all dental services throughout the month, exclusively at the facility. This special is the animal hospital’s way of encouraging pet parents to prioritize their furry friends’ oral health, which is vital for their overall well-being.

Dr. Tara Zak, the owner and lead veterinarian at Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital, emphasizes the importance of regular dental check-ups for pets. “Just like humans, pets need regular dental care to prevent disease and tooth decay,” says Dr. Zak. “Our February special is an opportunity for the community to see the benefits of professional pet dental care at a more accessible price.”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to ensure your pet’s pearly whites are at their healthiest. Schedule an appointment today by calling (770) 558-8800, and visit the company website https:// hpahospital.com for more information on their services.

