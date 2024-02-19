LionOBytes Announces Free CRM Demo For All Customers of USA in 2024

Princeton, NJ, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — LionOBytes, a leader in providing AI and automation solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it will offer free demos of its cloud-based CRM software to all customers starting in 2024. The CRM platform, LionO360, helps companies gain actionable insights, improve customer experiences, and increase operational efficiency.

“We want businesses of all sizes to experience how easy it is to get started with a CRM,” said CEO of LionOBytes. “Our free CRM demo will show them how to streamline sales, marketing and customer service in a simple, intuitive interface. Within minutes, companies can start managing contacts, automating tasks, gaining customer insights, and more.”

LionO360 provides an all-in-one solution with CRM, field service management, and enterprise resource planning capabilities. The software leverages AI and automation to help businesses work smarter and faster. Key features include:

•Contact, lead and opportunity management to streamline the sales process.

•Marketing automation to easily run email campaigns, social media engagement and more.

•Customer service tools to quickly respond to support requests across channels.

•Dispatching and scheduling to optimize field service operations.

•Inventory and order management for efficient quoting, purchasing and fulfillment.

“We built LionO360 to be the most simple yet robust platform for running a business,” said, CTO of LionOBytes. “Our free CRM demo will show people how they can gain real-time visibility into all areas of their company and enable data-driven decisions from anywhere.”

The free LionO360 demo will be available via the LionOBytes website. LionOBytes experts will provide guided walkthroughs and be on hand to answer any questions. For more information or to sign up for a demo, visit LionOBytes website.

About LionOBytes:

LionOBytes empowers businesses with AI, automation and real-time insights. Our all-in-one platform, LionO360, provides the most cost-effective and simple solutions for CRM, field service management, and enterprise resource planning. LionOBytes is headquartered in USA.

Contact Details:

Our Office

2 Research Way FL 3,

Princeton NJ 08540