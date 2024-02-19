Forecasting Growth: Global Green Fertilizer Market to Achieve 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033

The global green fertilizer market is poised for steady growth, with analysts projecting an average CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 2,145.73 million, and it is anticipated to exceed US$ 3,332.26 million by 2033. Notably, during the base year, the market recorded a valuation of US$ 2,053.33 million, indicating a consistent upward trajectory in demand and adoption of green fertilizers worldwide.

FMI has analyzed that the urban population is becoming more concerned about their health they are increasingly focusing on the consumption of food that is free and devoid of chemical or synthetic substances. This is identified as a key element impelling the farmers to tilt towards the adoption of green fertilizers.

There are several advances made in the technological field to manufacture green fertilizers by utilization of genome and biotechnological tools. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by the government to reduce carbon footprints and sustainable techniques for the production of healthy crops are identified to segment the growth of the market through the forecast period.

However, a high cost associated with the production of green fertilizers, coupled with the high availability of synthetic fertilizers at cheaper prices is anticipated to hinder the pace of advancement through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Green Fertilizers Market

The green fertilizers market has witnessed an approximate surge of US$ 92.4 Million from the base year to the current.

The alkaline water electrolysis segment is projected to advance at a moderate pace, recording a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033. This segment is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 121.36 Million by 2033.

The nitrate-based fertilizer segment registered a CAGR of 5.3% in 2023 and is currently holding a market value of US$ 64.09 Billion.

The North American Region is expected to hold dominant shares through the forecast period and is advancing at a CAGR of 6.3% in 2023.

“Increasing demand from farmers for fertilizers that have relatively long shelf-life, and easy transportation is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the green fertilizer manufacturers.” – Says an FMI Analyst.

Competitive Landscape in the Green Fertilizers Market

The key market players operating in the green fertilizers market are embarking upon new product launches that include plant-based green fertilizers. Due to the existence of numerous international and regional companies, the market for green fertilizers.

To strengthen their position in the market, major players are implementing a variety of methods, including product portfolio growth and regional development. The key players are adopting various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world.

Yara International ASA, Siemens Energy, Origin Energy Limited, Iberdrola, S.A., HY2GEN AG, and Hive Energy are some of the key players in the market.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, CoverCress (U.S) raised a considerable sum of US$ 8.0 million from Bungee, which is a giant unit of agribusiness. The investment made is likely to help the company in scaling up the development of crops of pennycress. This is used as a cover crop after the corn harvest.

raised a considerable sum of US$ 8.0 million from Bungee, which is a giant unit of agribusiness. The investment made is likely to help the company in scaling up the development of crops of pennycress. This is used as a cover crop after the corn harvest. In January 2021, ThyssenKrupp AG secured an engineering contract for the installation of an 88-megawatt (MW) water electrolysis plant for the Canadian energy company, Hydro-Quebec. It is identified that the water electrolysis plant is likely to produce 11,100 metric tons of green hydrogen annually.

Key Segments in the Green Fertilizer Market

By Technology:

Alkaline water electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By Fertilizer:

Packaging

Ammonium nitrate (AN)

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Europe

