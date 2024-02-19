Phosphate Fertilizer Market Expected to Reach US$ 92,110.8 Million by 2033 with a 5.1% CAGR

The global phosphate fertilizer market is experiencing significant growth, poised to reach a valuation of US$ 55,599.5 million by 2023, and is projected to further soar to US$ 92,110.8 million by 2033. This growth is fueled by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% expected throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for food, coupled with the necessity for enhancing crop yield and quality, are driving the expansion of the phosphate fertilizer market, with robust growth anticipated in the coming years.

The market growth is driven by increased demand from agricultural producers for fertilizers that provide essential nutrients like nitrogen and potassium. Major application areas include fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses. Phosphorus fertilizers contribute to root growth, crop quality, and stalk strength. Phosphorus rocks are the primary global sources of phosphorus, with the United States being a leading producer and consumer. The market is significantly influenced by the rising global demand for food.

The surging global demand for phosphate fertilizers is driven by the increasing world population and the subsequent rise in food demand. The costs of raw materials are increasing due to investments in new mine capacity expansions, and this trend is expected to persist in the coming years. The increasing prices of mining activities worldwide are affecting raw material costs. Emerging economies, including Brazil and India, are recognizing the significance of using phosphate fertilizers in agricultural production. Government support in these agrarian economies has encouraged farmers and local entrepreneurs to boost the consumption of fertilizer-grade phosphate, leading to greater demand.

The increasing demand for phosphorus fertilizers is driven by the reduction in arable land per person in nations like India, China, the United States, and others. As population growth requires higher agricultural yields, farmers rely on crop protection, including phosphorus fertilizers, to meet food demand. With limited prospects for agricultural land expansion due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for phosphorus fertilizers may rise further, fueled by increasing meat and food product demands. The Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions present significant opportunities for the phosphate fertilizer industry to expand in the coming years.

The rising global population is increasing the demand for efficient agricultural products and machinery to feed more people with limited arable land. This drives the need for high-quality fertilizers, including phosphatic compound fertilizers (DAP/MAP or NPK). Anticipated advancements in agricultural and irrigation technologies, such as sprinkler or drip irrigation, are expected to boost the market growth of phosphatic fertilizers in the years to come.

To maintain soil health and increase crop yield, supplementing phosphorus fertilizers becomes vital due to its depletion with each harvest. Restoring essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphate, along with potassium and magnesium, is crucial for optimal growth. Commercially soluble phosphorus in fertilizers enhances plant absorption. Effective phosphorus fertilizer management is essential for cultivating healthy plants, achieving high yields, and running a successful farming operation.

Key Takeaways

The demand for phosphate fertilizer in Europe is projected to rise with a promising CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to thrive with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the demand for phosphate fertilizers in cereals & grains is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

“Increasing food demand, rising population, and reduction of arable land per person are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The phosphate fertilizer market is highly competitive, with key industry players making substantial investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Some recent developments in the phosphate fertilizer market are:

In May 2022, Coromandel International, intended to acquire a 45% stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), a Senegal-based rock phosphate mining firm, for USD 19.6 million (around $150 crore).

In February 2022, EuroChem Group, a prominent global fertilizer producer, successfully completed the acquisition of the Serra do Salitre phosphate project in Brazil.

In May 2022, Indian Potash Ltd entered into a five-year agreement with Israel Chemical Ltd to annually import 0.6-0.65 million tonnes of potash muriate.

Top Key Players

Eurochem Group AG

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

PJSC PhosAgro.

Yara International ASA

The OCP Group

JESA

MIRA Organics and Chemicals PVT LTD

Ma’aden

California Organic Fertilizers Inc

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Single Superphosphate (SSP)

Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

Others

By Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds

Pulses and legumes

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltic

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

