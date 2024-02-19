Computer Keyboards Market Projected to Reach US$ 6,845.2 Million by 2033, 3.5% CAGR

The computer keyboards market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated size reaching US$ 6,845.2 million by the year 2033. This projection reflects a commendable development rate, expected to manifest as a 3.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. This promising trajectory underscores the increasing significance and demand for computer keyboards in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

As technological advancements continue to shape the way we interact with digital devices, the keyboard remains a fundamental interface, and its market expansion signals a parallel evolution in user preferences and computing needs. This projection positions the computer keyboards market as a dynamic and vital sector within the broader technology industry, with substantial opportunities for innovation and market players to thrive.

The computer keyboards are also durable and efficient, and are available in various shapes, and sizes and are comparably compact. Thus, all these advantages offered by the computer keyboard are driving the market demand during the predicted period.

Key takeaways from the Computer Keyboards Market Report:

By type, the wireless segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1% in the global demand for computer keyboards during the forecast period 2022-2032.

By technology, the Radio Frequency(RF) segment accounted for a 9% share in the computer keyboards market.

By end users, the adoption of computer keyboards for personal uses is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0% between 2022 & 2032.

North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

Computer keyboards can Effectively Type Words that are Hard to Spell and Help to Enter Data Quickly this factor is Driving the Market Demand

A computer keyboard can effectively type words that are hard to spell and are used in corporate enterprises and help to enter data speedily are the major factors driving the market demand. Keyboards permit users to type numbers, symbols, and characters without moving the user’s hands from the row of keys on the keyboard. Utilizing a typical key layout is much faster than utilizing any other input device like handwriting recognition software.

Moreover, users can type without looking at the screen or keys, permitting users to concentrate on whatever they are entering. Computer keyboard also permits more flexibility because there are many keyboards to select from depending on the user’s preference and needs.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in this market are creating cutting-edge technology and releasing new products to create superior computer keyboards and grow their market share.

For instance, in October 2019, The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, Chrome OS Edition, and the Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse were the company’s first products that were made specifically for Google. The Google Pixelbook’s ideal partners are the contemporary, accurate, and incredibly quiet keyboard and mouse, which are optimized for Chrome OS.

For instance, in October 2019, Adesso, a producer of computer accessories, revealed the RGB Programmable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with a Detachable Magnetic Palm Rest. It has blue mechanical switches and multicolored lighted keys. This keyboard enhances gaming while providing hours of relaxation thanks to its retractable magnetic palm rest.

Leading Key Players:



Microsoft

COUGAR

Logitech

KINESIS

GOLDTOUCH

Adesso Inc

Fellowes Brands

Posturite Ltd.

Datadesk Technologies

Fentek Industries, Inc.

Shenzhen V4 ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Razer Inc.

Rapoo

The Cherry Company

CORSAIR

More Valuable Insights on the Computer Keyboards Market:

FMI’s report on the computer keyboards industry research is segmented into four major sections – by type (wired, wireless, ergonomic, and others), technology (radio frequency, infrared, and Bluetooth), application (corporate/enterprises, gaming, personal, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the computer keyboards demand outlook.

Computer Keyboards Market Segmentation:



By Type:

Wired

Wireless

Ergonomic

Others

By Technology:

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared

Bluetooth

By Application:

Corporate/Enterprises

Gaming

Personal

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

