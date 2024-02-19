Positive Displacement Pump Market Propels Towards US$ 21.72 Billion Landscape by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —The market for positive displacement pumps is anticipated to reach a market size of US$ 13.78 billion in 2023 and develop at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 21 billion between 2023 and 2033.

Within and between facilities, positive displacement pumps are utilized to move fluids. The market has evolved over time in terms of material and design improvements. As a result of developments in material sciences, businesses have released goods that can endure noticeably more pressure.

According to the report, the market will grow at a CAGR of around 4% between 2021 and 2031. Positive displacement pumps are in high demand as the oil gas and water distribution industries grow.

Positive displacement pumps are important equipment used for ensuring accurate and repeatable transportation and pumping operations. Market leaders are investing in refineries for oil-based products to increase their regional presence and market share.

Positive displacement pumps have seen a significant rise in demand over the last few years. To meet the increased demand, manufacturers are planning to build new manufacturing units or expand existing infrastructure.

Demand for positive displacement pump waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the water and wastewater segment of the industry sowed less due to the latest guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) which bodes well for the sales of this equipment in future. Despite the risk of a stimulus in many countries, the market’s long-term outlook is optimistic.

Key Takeaways from Positive Displacement Pumps Market Study

Reciprocating positive displacement pumps are expected to hold close to 69% of the overall market, driven by cost benefits.

Oil and gas applications are projected to account for over two-fifths of the overall market share owing to extensive applications in associated refinery facilities.

The market in the Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5%, supported by increasing investments in infrastructure for oil & gas imports.

Sales of positive displacement pumps in the U.S. will account for over 65% of the North America market by the end of 2031.

The emerging markets such as Spain will exhibit steady growth at 5.3% CAGR over the next ten years.

“The surge in demand from the global oil & gas industry for positive displacement pumps in recent years is expected to support market growth, especially in emerging economies such as India and China. Against this backdrop, the market players are likely to increase their investment towards expansion in the developing countries,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for more than four-fifth of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Grundfos, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corporation, WILO SE, Xylem Inc., The Weir Group Plc, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sulzer AG, Dover Corp., and KSB Group.

Applications in the power generation and chemical sectors played significant roles between 2016 and 2020. According to FMI, the oil and gas industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate in economies such as China, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Category

By Product Type:

Reciprocating Pump Low Capacity Medium Capacity High Capacity

Rotary Pump Low Capacity Medium Capacity High Capacity



By Application Type:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater

Pulp & Paper

Power

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

