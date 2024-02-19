US Residential Cotton Candy Maker Market is Anticipated to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR and Reach US$ 26.8 Million in Revenue by 2032

The U.S. residential cotton candy maker market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. It is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.8 Million by the end of 2032.

The main actors of the US residential cotton candy maker market are putting their efforts to increase the research and development procedures that improve the easy and smooth functioning of the cotton candy machines. The machines have evolved through the years, from the guided machines to the fully automatic machines. Prototype machines are reengineered to suit the need of having several types per the size and efficiency required on the field.

Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing on designing cost-effective products. In earlier days, the cost of production and maintenance of various products was high. Advanced safety features like humidification control and spring suspension machines consume less energy and bring more stability. For instance, in 2021, Guangzhou Sunzee Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. launched the MG-330 Pro, a fully automatic cotton candy machine with a humidification burner to control ambient temperature in the machine.

Technologically advanced machines are gaining more popularity due to their convenience and simple mechanism. Moreover, their ability to be portable make them an ideal equipment and save the consumers money by preventing them from spending on cotton candies made from commercial machines.

Hence, the design portability and technology upgrades in the machines would help to gain popularity among residential users. These aforementioned factors are likely to boost growth in the U.S. residential cotton candy marker market during the evaluation period.

Key Takeaways from the U.S. Residential Cotton Candy Maker Market Study

By product type, the compact version of the residential cotton candy machine is predicted to hold a major share of 63.7% in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market.

in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market. Based on material type, the plastic segment would generate high demand and it currently holds a share of 63.2% in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market.

in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market. In terms of sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment currently holds the major U.S. residential cotton candy maker market share of 43.3% .

. The U.S. residential cotton candy maker market currently holds nearly ~2%-4% of the global confectionery equipment market.

of the global confectionery equipment market. Top companies in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market held about ~12%-16% of the total share in 2021.

“Manufacturers are putting more effort for expanding their product lines to cater to all types of customer requirements. Key players in the U.S. are also focusing on innovation and development of new products to expand their portfolio. A few other firms are adopting new ways of marketing to strengthen their positions in the U.S. market,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: U.S. Residential Cotton Candy Maker Market

Leading manufacturers operating in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market are focusing on various promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to drive sales by expanding their consumer base. Some of the major players present in the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market are Trademark Global Inc., LaRose Industry LLC., Made by Gather, Nostalgia Products, Mary Mack’s, Inc., Great Northern Popcorn Company, Paragon, Cotton Cravings, Vevor, and Vivo among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the U.S. residential cotton candy maker market based on product type (compact version and cart version), material type (metal and plastic), and sales channels (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, convenience stores, and other sales channels).

U.S. Residential Cotton Candy Maker Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Compact Version

Cart Version

By Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Other Sales Channel

