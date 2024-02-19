Cat Food Toppers Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 6,700.2 Million at a CAGR of ~8.7% by 2032 | FMI

With a predicted CAGR of ~8.7% from 2022 to 2032, the cat food toppers market is expected to grow from its estimated US$2,910.9 million in 2022 to around US$6,700.2 million by 2032. In the cat food market, cat food toppers have a market share of between 12% and 17%. It is anticipated that as pet owners look for ways to increase the nutritional content of their pets’ food, demand would soar in the market.

According to the report of the future market ins images (FMI), the sale of cat food toppers is going to grow with increasing awareness regarding the ingredients used in the pet food items. The popularity of natural and organic cat food products among cat owners is on the rise. Such high demand is an indication of a high potential for producers of organic as well as natural cat food products. Apart from that, cat owners buy food which does not contain artificial colors or preservatives but which is also nutritious for cat.

Observing the rising trends for organic cat food products, the manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio to offer organic cat food products and to cater to the needs & requirements of cat owners. The manufacturers are heavily investing in research to develop superior quality and high nutritional organic cat toppers.

For instance, in 2021, The Honest Kitchen, a manufacturer of natural pet meals, toppers, treats, and vitamins, launched a 100% human-grade cat food portfolio. The new product line includes dehydrated, dry, and wet feeds that are comprehensive and balanced. Along with this, they also introduced toppers, snacks, and a hydration booster. The company made the limited number of items currently available at independent supply stores, websites, and approved e-commerce distributors.

Further, the global cat food toppers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over ~8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032, and it is estimated to be valued at US$ ~6,700.2 Mn by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Cat Food Toppers Market Study

North America and Europe together are expected to hold a share of around 66.0% in the global cat food toppers market.

Based on product type, dry topper segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

In terms of packaging type, pouches and bags will collectively witness high demand in the global cat food toppers market.

Based on sales channel, the sales from hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period.

Online retails segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~11.3% in cat food toppers market.

“Cat food topper manufacturers are formulating strategies and sales channels for the expansion of their product line to cater to all types of cat breed requirements. Key players are focusing on innovation in product portfolio to improve the shelf life and for the customisation of the product.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of cat food toppers are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of cat food toppers market globally.

Major players present in the cat food toppers market Stella & Chewy’s, The Honest Kitchen, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Nature’s Variety, Merrick Pet Care, Inc., Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Mars Incorporated, Only Natural Pet, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (WholeHearted), Applaws Natural Cat and Dog and Cat Food, and Tiki Pets among others.

Global Cat Food Toppers Market by Category

By Product Type:

Dry Topper

Wet Topper

By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bags

Can

Bottles & Jars

By Packaging Size (in Ounces):

0-10

10-20

above 20

By Life Stage:

Kitten

Adult

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Stores

Pet Specialty Stores

Independent Grocery Retailers

Drugstores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

