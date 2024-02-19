North America Takes the Lead in Gaskets and Seals Market, Predicts Future Market Insights

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —During the projection period of 2023 to 2023, it is expected that demand for gaskets and seals would grow steadily throughout the world. According to the data, global sales of gaskets and seals reached more than US$ 60 Billion in 2023. According to the report’s key forecasts, the global gaskets and seals market will generate more than US$100 billion in revenue by the end of 2033, representing a 6% value CAGR.

According to a comparison of the projected global sales of gaskets and seals during the forecast period, the demand for seals is expected to continue to be somewhat larger than that for gaskets. Solid and spiral wound gaskets, which will generate more than US$ 25 Billion in global sales by the end of 2026, would be seen as the market’s top sellers.

Multiple manufacturing processes adopted across diverse industrial verticals are all contingent upon efficiency of engineering equipment & systems. The need to improve operability of such systems can be met with the use of gaskets & seals – devices that help connect multiple surfaces & systems to complete a mechanical workflow.

Ready to make informed decisions for your business? Get our market overview sample and discover growth opportunities today

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-815

The report has also compiled key factors impacting the growth of global gaskets & seals market during the forecast period, which follow:

Rising instances of leakage in industrial units that cause considerable loss in terms of property damage & health risks can be averted by use of gaskets & seals

The demand for gaskets & seals is also expected to rise on the account of their compliance with several strict regulations, that prompt minimisation of leakage & fugitive emissions, observed across the globe

Advent of 3D printing is likely to lower costs of manufacturing gaskets & seals, and will also facilitate the urgency to deliver customised products

Key challenges inhibiting the market’s growth during the forecast period are complex manufacturing processes, altering designs and limited material applicability for production of gaskets & seals.

On the other hand, a majority of global sales of seals will dominated by dynamic seals. Static seals are projected to procure just over 42% share on global seals revenues through 2026-end.

The report further reveals that automotive industry will be one of the largest end-user of gaskets & seals in the world. However, the imprint of automotive end-use on the global gaskets & seals market will witness a downtrend, while revenues accounted by machinery and electronics & electrical industries during the forecast period will register 5.5% and 5.6% CAGRs respectively.

Key findings in the report also predict that more by the end of 2026, more than three-fourth of gaskets & seals revenues will be accounted by OEM sales channels. The report also expects Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region to dominate global gaskets & seals revenues by registering a value CAGR of 6.8% and brining in over US$ 43 Bn revenues by 2026-end.

Other regions are expected to showcase a sluggish growth in terms of gaskets & seals sales, exhibiting CAGRs below 5%.

Nevertheless, the report expects that customisations made to existing gasket & seal products will hold lucrative opportunity for manufacturers in the years to come. Companies such as Freudenberg & Co. KG, Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc., SKF AB, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Smiths Group Inc. (John Crane), ElringKlinger AB, Trelleborg AB, Dana Incorporated, Banco Products (I) Ltd. and Parker Hannifin Corp. are observed as key manufacturers in global market for gaskets & seals.

Seize this Opportunity for Detailed Market Intel: Purchase Now to Access Comprehensive Segmented Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/815

Gaskets and Seals Market Survey by Category

By Product Type:

Gasket Jacketed Solid Spiral Wound Kammprofile

Seal Static Dynamic



By Material Type:

Metallic

Non-Metallic Elastomeric Others



By End-use:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Electrical and Electronics

Marine and Rail

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube