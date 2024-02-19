Consumer Trends: Influencing Blister Packaging Market’s 6.8% CAGR Evolution by 2033

Anticipated growth is on the horizon for the blister packaging market, with projections indicating a substantial increase in the coming years. By 2023, the market size is expected to reach US$ 13,953.6 million, with further expansion forecasted to elevate it to US$ 26,940.0 million by 2033. Thriving sales of blister packaging are anticipated, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores the growing demand for blister packaging solutions across various industries, driven by factors such as product protection, convenience, and advancements in packaging technology.

Blister packs integrated with digital technology offer features such as dosage reminders, time-temperature indication, and product quality feedback, aligning with the convenience expectations of today’s modern consumers. The increasing inclination of tech-savvy consumers toward pharmaceutical packaging with digital capabilities is anticipated to boost the sales of blister packs.

The global pharmaceutical sector’s increasing production output has created a significant demand for pharmaceutical packaging, particularly blister packs. The precise packaging capabilities of blister packaging formats, such as carded and clamshell blisters, make them preferred choices for pharmaceutical companies.

The market growth is further supported by the growing expenditure on healthcare and the outsourcing trend in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting contract development and manufacturing services to reduce costs and complexity.

Prominent pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to enhance their product pipelines. This investment in research and development drives the demand for pharmaceutical packaging, including blister packs. As new products are developed and launched in the market.

Child-resistant and senior citizen-friendly packaging formats are gaining prominence in the blister packaging market. Packaging manufacturers are focusing on designing and manufacturing blister packs with child-resistant and tamper-evident features. To ensure safety and prevent accidental poisoning in children.

The market is also witnessing the emergence of smart blister packs. Incorporating digital technology, these blister packs provide functionalities. Such as dosage reminders, time temperature indications, and product quality indications.

Recent Developments

Amcor PLC, a worldwide packaging firm, deploys the recyclable AmSky blister system for healthcare packaging in April 2021. Its goal is to satisfy the strict criteria of regulated and specialized pharmaceutical packaging.

TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company, recognized Honeywell’s Aclar barrier film blisters as technically recyclable for polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based blisters in May 2022.

Pharmaworks, a developer of blister packaging technology for the consumer products, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries, was bought by ProMach. A provider of packaging machinery solutions, in March 2020. This program aims to broaden ProMach’s product portfolio and blister packaging applications.

The Major Key Players Are:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Winpak Ltd.

West Rock Company

Honeywell International, Inc

Uflex Ltd

Tekni-Plex, Inc

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Klockner Pentaplast Group

SteriPack Group

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

by Product Type:

Clamshell

Carded

by Technology Type:

Cold Forming Technology

Thermoforming Technology

by Material Type:

Plastic PVC/Vinyl PET PE Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

by End Use:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary & Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

By Region: