Exploring Opportunities: Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market’s Path to 9.8% CAGR by 2027

The Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market is valued at US$ 27.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 43.3 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing adoption of innovative packaging solutions that offer enhanced functionality and capabilities, such as monitoring freshness, improving safety, and providing interactive features for consumers. As industries strive to meet evolving consumer demands and regulatory requirements, active, smart, and intelligent packaging technologies are positioned to play a crucial role in driving market expansion and innovation.

The regional consumption survey of active smart & intelligent packaging indicates that Western and Eastern Europe together are forecasted to contribute US$ 8.7 billion in sales in 2022, with expectations to reach US$ 12.4 billion by 2027. This projection highlights the growing adoption of advanced packaging technologies in Europe, driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness, stringent regulations, and advancements in packaging solutions. As industries across various sectors prioritize product safety, traceability, and sustainability, the demand for active, smart, and intelligent packaging is expected to continue rising, positioning Europe as a significant market for these innovative packaging solutions.

Growth Drivers:

Consumer Demand for Convenience: Consumers increasingly seek convenience in product usage and storage. Active and intelligent packaging solutions provide features like easy opening, resealability, and portion control, enhancing convenience and user experience. Product Safety and Quality Assurance: With growing concerns about food safety and product quality, manufacturers are turning to active packaging solutions to prolong shelf life, reduce spoilage, and maintain product freshness, thus ensuring higher safety standards. Sustainability Initiatives: Environmentally friendly packaging options are gaining traction due to rising environmental awareness. Active and intelligent packaging technologies can help reduce food waste by extending product shelf life, aligning with sustainability goals. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations regarding food safety and traceability are driving the adoption of intelligent packaging solutions. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of product conditions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Brand Differentiation and Marketing: Active and smart packaging solutions offer opportunities for brands to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Features like augmented reality labels, NFC tags, and QR codes enable interactive engagement with consumers, enhancing brand visibility and loyalty. Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in materials science, nanotechnology, and sensor technologies are fueling innovation in active and intelligent packaging. These advancements lead to more cost-effective and efficient solutions, driving market growth.

Industry Restraints:

High Initial Investment: Implementing active and intelligent packaging technologies often requires significant upfront investment in research, development, and infrastructure. This can pose a barrier to entry for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups. Complexity and Integration Challenges: Integrating active and intelligent packaging solutions into existing supply chains and manufacturing processes can be complex. Compatibility issues, data management challenges, and the need for specialized equipment may hinder adoption. Privacy and Data Security Concerns: Intelligent packaging solutions that collect and transmit data raise concerns about consumer privacy and data security. Ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and building trust with consumers are essential challenges for industry players. Limited Consumer Awareness: Despite the potential benefits, many consumers may be unaware of active and intelligent packaging technologies and their advantages. Educating consumers about these solutions and their role in enhancing product safety and quality is crucial for widespread adoption. Perception of Over-engineering: Some consumers and businesses may perceive active and intelligent packaging solutions as overly complex or unnecessary, particularly for low-cost or non-perishable products. Convincing stakeholders of the value proposition and long-term benefits is a key challenge. Environmental Concerns: While active and intelligent packaging can help reduce food waste and improve product safety, concerns about the environmental impact of packaging materials and electronic components persist. Balancing the benefits of these technologies with sustainable packaging practices is a critical consideration.

Competitive Intelligence

The report profiles some of the leading players in the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market the likes of

PakSense, Inc.,

Landec Corporation,

Sealed Air Corporation,

Bemis Company, Inc.,

Crown Holdings, Inc.,

Amcor Limited,

3M Company,

Timestrip UK Ltd.,

Cryolog S.A.,

Vitsab International AB,

Varcode, Ltd.,

LCR Hallcrest LLC,

Thin Film Electronics ASA,

CCL Industries Inc.,

Temptime Corporation,

Multisorb Technologies, Inc., and

Coveris Holdings S.A.

The Impact Trends Such As High Preference For Case Ready Meals Augmenting Sales Of Active, Smart & Intelligent Packaging

The growing trend of a high preference for case-ready meals is significantly influencing the sales of active, smart, and intelligent packaging. As consumers increasingly opt for convenient and ready-to-eat meal solutions, the packaging industry is adapting to meet these changing preferences.

Active packaging refers to packaging that goes beyond the traditional role of containing and protecting the product. It actively interacts with the contents to extend shelf life, improve freshness, and enhance safety. In the case of case-ready meals, active packaging plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality and safety of the food, ensuring that it remains fresh for an extended period.

Smart and intelligent packaging takes this concept a step further by incorporating technologies such as sensors, QR codes, or RFID tags. These technologies provide real-time information about the product’s condition, tracking its freshness, temperature, and other relevant factors. For case-ready meals, this kind of packaging can offer consumers assurance regarding the quality and safety of the food they are purchasing.

Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market By Category

By Packaging Type:

Active Packaging Oxygen Scavenging Sachets Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Smart & Intelligent Packaging Time & Temperature Indicator (TTI) Labels Freshness Indicators Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags



By Application: